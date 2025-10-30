The Route of the First Elche-Alicante International Marathon The Spanish Athletics Federation certifies the marathon route | Two judges, event staff, and local police from Elche and Alicante ensure the validity of the 42.195 kilometres

Verification of the route for the First Elche-Alicante Marathon.

Tere Compañy Martínez Alicante Thursday, 30 October 2025, 16:41 Comenta Share

Countdown begins for the First Elche-Alicante International Marathon as runners finalise their training for an event set to become a sporting landmark. With everything ready for its debut, the organisers have received excellent news: the Spanish Athletics Federation (RFEA) has officially certified the race route, organised by the Montemar Athletic Club.

The certification ensures that the 42.195 kilometres meet international standards. This means that athletes' recorded times will be officially recognised, allowing them to qualify for other national and international marathons requiring a minimum time. The certification will remain valid until 2032, provided the route is not altered.

Some areas of the First Elche-Alicante Marathon route. AA

The race, scheduled for Sunday, 30th November, will start from the Diagonal del Palau in Elche and finish at Pier 12 of the Port of Alicante, by the sea. Two international RFEA measurement judges, eight members of the organising committee, and local police officers from Elche and Alicante conducted measurements over twelve hours—from 7:00 to 19:00—to verify the 42.195-kilometre itinerary.

A route that combines history, sport, and the sea

The marathon route will cross the municipalities of Elche and Alicante. In Elche, runners will traverse Diagonal del Palau, Maestro Albéniz, Luis Gonzaga, Candalix, Alicante, University of Elche, and Alcalde Vicente Quiles avenues, as well as iconic spots like the Railway Bridge, Avenida de la Libertad, Reina Victoria, Plaza Baix, and Corredora.

In Alicante, the race will continue along Avenida de Elche, Casa Mediterráneo, Loring, Ramón y Cajal, Catedrático Soler, Maisonnave, Federico Soto, and Alfonso el Sabio avenues, passing through Luceros, La Rambla, Explanada, Paseíto Ramiro, and the Port, where the finish line will be located.

Registrations and international participation

A month before the start, the First Elche-Alicante International Marathon has 4,000 registered participants, 25% of whom come from 50 countries. France, the United Kingdom, and Poland top the list of foreign nationalities, followed by Belgium, Italy, the Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland, Sweden, and Norway. Runners from the United States, Mexico, Morocco, Algeria, New Zealand, Australia, and Laos will also participate.

Among the 2,995 Spanish athletes, participants from Madrid, Albacete, Almería, Barcelona, Vizcaya, Murcia, Valencia, and other provinces stand out, confirming the event's national reach.

The official medals of the event feature the silhouettes of the Lady of Elche and the Face of the Moor, symbols of both cities. On the reverse side, runners can engrave their name and achieved time.