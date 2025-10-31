Rocanrola 2026 Updates: Date Change and First Confirmation The rap and urban culture festival will take place in spring, promising a "bigger and better than ever" edition.

The Rocanrola Festival has announced its 2026 edition. The musical event had to be cancelled last October due to the red alert for the Alice storm. The fourth edition of Spain's major rap and urban culture gathering will be held on April 30, May 1, and 2, 2026, coinciding with the May Day holiday. The festival promises an experience "bigger, better, and more vibrant than ever," kicking off with a luxury first confirmation: Hijos de la Ruina.

The iconic trio of Natos, Waor, and Recycled J will return to the stage in what is already shaping up to be one of the most anticipated moments of the year for hip hop fans. Their project, legendary since its inception in 2012, already boasts three historic volumes and over 700 million streams on digital platforms.

Rocanrola 2026 will be the only festival under this brand throughout the year, reinforcing its exclusive and unique character. For three days, Alicante will once again become the epicentre of the national hip hop movement, with music, urban art, and experiences paying homage to the four elements that gave birth to urban culture: rap, graffiti, breakdance, and DJing.

"Rocanrola is not just a festival; it's a community that grows every year and celebrates the authenticity and energy of hip hop from the Mediterranean coast," the organisers state.

Price and ticket sales: November 5

Tickets for Rocanrola 2026 will go on sale on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, through the official website www.rocanrola.com. The organisers anticipate high demand, given the event's scope and the return of Hijos de la Ruina, whose presence hints at a possible 'Vol. 4' in the near future. Alicante will once again pulse to the rhythm of hip hop. And all indications are that it will be a historic edition.