Residents of San Juan Beach in Alicante Demand a Hollywood-Style Sign The sign could be seen from El Campello and would become a new 'Instagrammable' landmark for the city

San Juan Beach is one of the most iconic neighbourhoods in Alicante, an area that flourished with tourism but now stands on its own, being one of the most populated and where more and more residents of Alicante decide to make their home. However, the area continues to demand improvements and landmarks to put its beach and lifestyle on the map.

In this context, the Juntos Avanzamos Neighbourhood Association has once again put forward a demand they first made in 2017 to the then Socialist mayor Gabriel Echávarri. The residents of San Juan want a Hollywood-style sign to become a new reference for the beach.

The proposal is simple: giant letters in the Cabo de la Huerta area that can be seen from the entire coast and preside over San Juan Beach. These letters would display the name of the famous sandy area where citizens and tourists flock year-round to enjoy the Mediterranean, stroll along the shore, or engage in sports activities.

Lifeguard post by Antonyo Marest.

The neighbourhood association insists that this would be another milestone for the beach, akin to the lifeguard huts by artist Antonyo Marest, which have become one of the most photographed images of Alicante.

Their president, José Caracena, recalls that this proposal has been on the table for more than seven years and has transitioned from the Socialist government of Echávarri to the current one, led by the Popular Party's Luis Barcala. "The mayor told us during the election campaign that he would try to implement it before the end of the term," states the neighbourhood leader.

This is one of many proposals the association has repeatedly brought to the City Council. Residents also demand improvements in the cleaning and maintenance of the area, especially in parks and green spaces, where they acknowledge that leaves and rubbish accumulate during autumn.

Among the neighbourhood demands is also the construction of a community centre offering alternatives for the elderly and young people in the neighbourhood to engage in cultural activities and proposals.

Health Centre

From the neighbourhood, they equally advocate for the need for a new health centre. This is a project for which the Generalitat has already set a date, and it is expected to be completed by 2028. The project will go to tender in January 2026, and construction will begin next summer.

The future health centre will be located on Locutor Vicente Hipólito Avenue and will serve nearly 21,000 people. With a built area of about 3,500 square metres, it will be one of the five largest health centres in the Valencian Community.

The building, which will rise on a ground floor and two storeys, will integrate reception areas, family medicine—with eight medical consultations and as many nursing ones—paediatrics—with four medical consultations and two paediatric nursing ones—and preventive dentistry.

Additionally, the project includes a specific area for women's care, advanced treatments, extractions, and treatments, a rehabilitation consultation with a physiotherapy room and gym, a continuous care point, and an administrative area.