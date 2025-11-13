Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Recreation of the future sign. TA

Residents of San Juan Beach in Alicante Demand a Hollywood-Style Sign

The sign could be seen from El Campello and would become a new 'Instagrammable' landmark for the city

Tere Compañy Martínez

Alicante

Thursday, 13 November 2025, 07:26

Comenta

San Juan Beach is one of the most iconic neighbourhoods in Alicante, an area that flourished with tourism but now stands on its own, being one of the most populated and where more and more residents of Alicante decide to make their home. However, the area continues to demand improvements and landmarks to put its beach and lifestyle on the map.

In this context, the Juntos Avanzamos Neighbourhood Association has once again put forward a demand they first made in 2017 to the then Socialist mayor Gabriel Echávarri. The residents of San Juan want a Hollywood-style sign to become a new reference for the beach.

The proposal is simple: giant letters in the Cabo de la Huerta area that can be seen from the entire coast and preside over San Juan Beach. These letters would display the name of the famous sandy area where citizens and tourists flock year-round to enjoy the Mediterranean, stroll along the shore, or engage in sports activities.

Lifeguard post by Antonyo Marest. Shootori

The neighbourhood association insists that this would be another milestone for the beach, akin to the lifeguard huts by artist Antonyo Marest, which have become one of the most photographed images of Alicante.

Their president, José Caracena, recalls that this proposal has been on the table for more than seven years and has transitioned from the Socialist government of Echávarri to the current one, led by the Popular Party's Luis Barcala. "The mayor told us during the election campaign that he would try to implement it before the end of the term," states the neighbourhood leader.

Follow the TODO Alicante channel on WhatsApp

This is one of many proposals the association has repeatedly brought to the City Council. Residents also demand improvements in the cleaning and maintenance of the area, especially in parks and green spaces, where they acknowledge that leaves and rubbish accumulate during autumn.

Among the neighbourhood demands is also the construction of a community centre offering alternatives for the elderly and young people in the neighbourhood to engage in cultural activities and proposals.

Health Centre

From the neighbourhood, they equally advocate for the need for a new health centre. This is a project for which the Generalitat has already set a date, and it is expected to be completed by 2028. The project will go to tender in January 2026, and construction will begin next summer.

The future health centre will be located on Locutor Vicente Hipólito Avenue and will serve nearly 21,000 people. With a built area of about 3,500 square metres, it will be one of the five largest health centres in the Valencian Community.

The building, which will rise on a ground floor and two storeys, will integrate reception areas, family medicine—with eight medical consultations and as many nursing ones—paediatrics—with four medical consultations and two paediatric nursing ones—and preventive dentistry.

Additionally, the project includes a specific area for women's care, advanced treatments, extractions, and treatments, a rehabilitation consultation with a physiotherapy room and gym, a continuous care point, and an administrative area.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Un accidente en la A-7 provoca retenciones kilométricas en dirección a Alicante
  2. 2 Cuenta atrás para la Feria de Navidad de Alicante: fechas y horarios
  3. 3 Locura total por ver a Argentina entrenar en Elche: agotadas las 20.000 invitaciones
  4. 4 Crece la delincuencia en Alicante: 10.000 delitos y 5.000 condenados más que hace una década
  5. 5 Austrian Airlines vuelve dos décadas después al aeropuerto de Alicante-Elche con una nueva ruta a Europa central
  6. 6 Cae en la provincia de Alicante una red que explotaba sexualmente a mujeres captadas en Colombia
  7. 7 La hoguera Ángeles-Felipe Bergé celebra el primer gran mercadillo solidario de la Navidad en Alicante
  8. 8 El mercadillo de Babel, en Alicante, cambia de calles por las obras del nuevo parking municipal
  9. 9 Ayuso y Carlos Alcaraz calientan el ranking de los famosos más deseados en Alicante
  10. 10 El Hércules hace oficial el fichaje de Puch pero no sabe cuándo podrá jugar

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Residents of San Juan Beach in Alicante Demand a Hollywood-Style Sign

Residents of San Juan Beach in Alicante Demand a Hollywood-Style Sign