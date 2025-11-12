Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

À Punt Shows How to Rent Properties Safely

The programme 'La clau per a viure' explores the options available to both landlords and tenants for renting with peace of mind

Alicante

Wednesday, 12 November 2025, 16:11

This week, À Punt's programme 'La clau per a viure' will delve into the risks and assurances of the rental market. Under the title "Is it possible to rent with peace of mind?", the programme examines what a landlord can do to protect against non-payments or damages, how to ensure stable profitability, and which legal and insurance options offer the greatest security. The programme will air this Thursday at 10:30 PM.

One of the programme's main figures will be Javier Medina, a real estate investor living in l'Eliana. After leaving his former florist business, he invested his savings in the housing sector and currently manages over fifteen rental contracts. Despite his success, Javier is well aware of the market's challenges: non-payments, repairs, troublesome tenants, or attempts at squatting. The programme showcases his experience and reflects on the limits of renting safely and peacefully.

Another testimony will be from José Antonio Dorado, an insurance mediator, and Jorge Blanquer, a financial advisor, who will be at the table to explain how to assess a tenant's solvency, which insurances are essential, and how to economically protect a real estate investment.

'La clau per a viure' also analyses an increasingly common trend: renting by the room, an option that promises more income but also more risks. Experts Ángel Salvador, a tax lawyer, and Alba Cavero, a rental insurance specialist, explain the tax obligations, possible deductions, and how to adapt insurance policies to cover non-payments and damages when renting by the room.

À Punt Shows How to Rent Properties Safely