New Psychology and Speech Therapy Unit at Vithas Medimar Hospital in Alicante The service focuses on prevention, evaluation, diagnosis, and intervention for both children and adults.

Vithas Medimar Hospital has recently introduced a new Psychology and Speech Therapy unit, located on the third floor of the Outpatient Consultations building on Padre Arrupe Street.

This unit will be led by Víctor Ivars Guerola and Elisa Muñoz Jordán and "is born from the desire to create a space to address various needs at all stages of life related to psychology, psychiatry, and speech therapy," as they explain.

The new service focuses its work on prevention, evaluation, diagnosis, and intervention in the field of child and adult psychology and speech therapy, according to Vithas.

"We consider it essential to highlight the importance of psychology today for the integral well-being of individuals. Early detection of difficulties and timely professional intervention allow for more effective responses, prevent the emergence of major problems, and promote healthy development at all stages of life. Therefore, we are committed to interdisciplinary, rigorous work focused on the needs of each individual and their family," the leaders declared.

In terms of psychology consultation, they cover social adaptation problems, sleep disorders, neurodevelopmental, emotional, attentional, and denial disorders, as well as bullying, grief processes, depression, stress, and even couple therapy.

The Psychology and Speech Therapy unit at Vithas Medimar Hospital also works with speech therapy professionals who address all types of language, speech, voice, and swallowing disorders.