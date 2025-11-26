Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Vithas Medimar Hospital in Alicante. TA

New Psychology and Speech Therapy Unit at Vithas Medimar Hospital in Alicante

The service focuses on prevention, evaluation, diagnosis, and intervention for both children and adults.

P.S.

Alicante

Wednesday, 26 November 2025, 13:45

Comenta

Vithas Medimar Hospital has recently introduced a new Psychology and Speech Therapy unit, located on the third floor of the Outpatient Consultations building on Padre Arrupe Street.

This unit will be led by Víctor Ivars Guerola and Elisa Muñoz Jordán and "is born from the desire to create a space to address various needs at all stages of life related to psychology, psychiatry, and speech therapy," as they explain.

The new service focuses its work on prevention, evaluation, diagnosis, and intervention in the field of child and adult psychology and speech therapy, according to Vithas.

"We consider it essential to highlight the importance of psychology today for the integral well-being of individuals. Early detection of difficulties and timely professional intervention allow for more effective responses, prevent the emergence of major problems, and promote healthy development at all stages of life. Therefore, we are committed to interdisciplinary, rigorous work focused on the needs of each individual and their family," the leaders declared.

In terms of psychology consultation, they cover social adaptation problems, sleep disorders, neurodevelopmental, emotional, attentional, and denial disorders, as well as bullying, grief processes, depression, stress, and even couple therapy.

Follow the TODO Alicante channel on WhatsApp

The Psychology and Speech Therapy unit at Vithas Medimar Hospital also works with speech therapy professionals who address all types of language, speech, voice, and swallowing disorders.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Muere una agente medioambiental tras caer 50 metros durante un descenso de rappel en Alicante
  2. 2 El alemán Blazic refuerza la portería del Hércules hasta 2027
  3. 3 El Millón de Euromillones toca en este municipio de Alicante
  4. 4 Estos son los dos restaurantes de Alicante que conservan sus dos Estrellas Michelin
  5. 5 El Hércules, en manos de la FIFA para dar de alta a Mehdi Puch
  6. 6 Alerta por el descontrol de colonias felinas en un municipio de Alicante: «Genera problemas de convivencia»
  7. 7 La pista de hielo de Alicante irá en el Muelle 12 durante la Navidad
  8. 8 Cortes de tráfico y desvíos de autobuses el domingo por la Maratón Internacional Elche-Alicante
  9. 9 Alicante dispara el supereje deportivo de la Vía Parque con grandes obras que transformarán las pistas e instalaciones de los barrios
  10. 10 La Aemet reactiva la alerta amarilla en el norte de Alicante: estos son los municipios afectados

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante New Psychology and Speech Therapy Unit at Vithas Medimar Hospital in Alicante

New Psychology and Speech Therapy Unit at Vithas Medimar Hospital in Alicante