The Production Company of Area 12 Rabasa Responds to the City Council: Permits Are Processed the Same Way Every Year Producciones Baltimore acknowledges it does not have the license, but reassures: 'They are formally requested 30 days before each event'

Tere Compañy Martínez Alicante Thursday, 27 November 2025, 17:56 Comenta Share

The 2026 concert season in Alicante suffered a significant setback on Thursday morning. The City Council issued a statement warning that some of the planned events — with tickets already on sale — lacked municipal licenses. However, the promoter of Area 12 – Multispace Rabasa has called for calm.

In a statement released on their social media, Producciones Baltimore sought to clarify the situation: 'We want to remind everyone that since our opening four years ago, we have always followed the same official protocols for processing licenses, strictly complying with the technical and engineering requirements demanded by current regulations,' they stated.

They express feeling 'surprised' by the interpretation made by the Urban Planning Department regarding the concerts. 'Since 2022, Producciones Baltimore (Area 12 and Spring Festival) has been working in the same way, in coordination with the authorities, always meeting the deadlines, requirements, and protocols requested,' they express.

Licenses, Deadlines, and Anticipation

According to the company, the license has always been formally submitted 30 days before each event. This applies to both the Rabasa Multispace and any other occasional activity, during which time they prepare the necessary technical documentation.

Ampliar Festival at the Rabasa Multispace. Miriam Gil Albert

'Moreover, it is important to note that the final license is granted on the same day or the day before the event, as regulations require an on-site inspection by the City Council or the OCA to verify all structures and safety conditions,' they detail.

For this reason, Area 12 considers it 'impossible' to have a license months or years in advance. 'This procedure is standard and also applies to any event announced for future years: naturally, no activity planned for 2026 can yet have a license, as these are managed only within the corresponding legal timeframe,' they explain.

The promoter closes their message with a call for calm and gratitude to the public and artists 'who trust us.' 'We continue working, as always, to ensure every concert remains an exciting experience,' concludes the statement.