Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Urgente Juanfran Pérez Llorca, nuevo presidente de la Generalitat Valenciana
Concert at the Rabasa Multispace. Miriam Gil Albert

The Production Company of Area 12 Rabasa Responds to the City Council: Permits Are Processed the Same Way Every Year

Producciones Baltimore acknowledges it does not have the license, but reassures: 'They are formally requested 30 days before each event'

Tere Compañy Martínez

Alicante

Thursday, 27 November 2025, 17:56

Comenta

The 2026 concert season in Alicante suffered a significant setback on Thursday morning. The City Council issued a statement warning that some of the planned events — with tickets already on sale — lacked municipal licenses. However, the promoter of Area 12 – Multispace Rabasa has called for calm.

In a statement released on their social media, Producciones Baltimore sought to clarify the situation: 'We want to remind everyone that since our opening four years ago, we have always followed the same official protocols for processing licenses, strictly complying with the technical and engineering requirements demanded by current regulations,' they stated.

They express feeling 'surprised' by the interpretation made by the Urban Planning Department regarding the concerts. 'Since 2022, Producciones Baltimore (Area 12 and Spring Festival) has been working in the same way, in coordination with the authorities, always meeting the deadlines, requirements, and protocols requested,' they express.

Licenses, Deadlines, and Anticipation

According to the company, the license has always been formally submitted 30 days before each event. This applies to both the Rabasa Multispace and any other occasional activity, during which time they prepare the necessary technical documentation.

Festival at the Rabasa Multispace. Miriam Gil Albert

'Moreover, it is important to note that the final license is granted on the same day or the day before the event, as regulations require an on-site inspection by the City Council or the OCA to verify all structures and safety conditions,' they detail.

Follow the TODO Alicante channel on WhatsApp

For this reason, Area 12 considers it 'impossible' to have a license months or years in advance. 'This procedure is standard and also applies to any event announced for future years: naturally, no activity planned for 2026 can yet have a license, as these are managed only within the corresponding legal timeframe,' they explain.

The promoter closes their message with a call for calm and gratitude to the public and artists 'who trust us.' 'We continue working, as always, to ensure every concert remains an exciting experience,' concludes the statement.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Estos son los festivos locales en Alicante del calendario laboral 2026
  2. 2 Arranca la contratación para construir 220 nuevas viviendas de protección oficial en la ciudad de Alicante
  3. 3 Persecución en el centro de Alicante: echa a correr tras asaltar a una mujer y deja por el camino un rastro de billetes
  4. 4 Alicante advierte: los conciertos en Multiespacio Rabasa podrían no celebrarse
  5. 5 Alicante ya tiene nuevo vecino: Papá Noel aterriza y monta su casa más mágica
  6. 6 Los Bib Gourmand que arrasan en Alicante: estos son los restaurantes Michelin a buen precio
  7. 7 Sanidad recomienda el uso de mascarillas en centros de salud y hospitales ante el aumento de los contagios
  8. 8 Así es el exclusivo reservado de El Ventorro donde Mazón y Vilaplana comieron un menú de 165 euros
  9. 9 Condenan a prisión a un abuelo por abusar sexualmente durante seis años de su nieta en Alicante
  10. 10 EN DIRECTO | Vox confirma que votará a Pérez Llorca como presidente de la Generalitat Valenciana

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante The Production Company of Area 12 Rabasa Responds to the City Council: Permits Are Processed the Same Way Every Year

The Production Company of Area 12 Rabasa Responds to the City Council: Permits Are Processed the Same Way Every Year