Police Investigate Alleged Bullying Case Involving 12-Year-Old at Alicante School The alleged bullies reportedly created a fake social media profile with photos of the student and derogatory messages.

Alejandro Hernández Alicante Thursday, 30 October 2025, 12:55

The National Police's Juvenile Group (Grume) is investigating an alleged case of bullying at the Agustinos School in Alicante after the mother of a 12-year-old student, diagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), filed a complaint about harassment of her son, according to police sources.

Officers from this group, specialized in the protection of children and adolescents, responsible for preventing and addressing risk situations, have visited the educational center to take a statement from the director and gather more information.

It appears that the alleged bullies created a fake social media profile where mockery and insults towards the minor were published, along with photos taken without consent. The profile has since been deleted, according to the same sources.

The investigation remains open and, once concluded, will be referred to the Juvenile Prosecutor's Office for evaluation. The Alicante Provincial Police Station has clarified to this newspaper that there will be no arrests, as the alleged perpetrators are also under 12 years old, making them criminally non-liable.

In such cases, actions focus on the protection of the victim and educational intervention by the school and social services. The police remind that using fake profiles on social media can constitute a crime when it affects a person's honor or privacy, urging schools and families to report any bullying or cyberbullying situations they detect.