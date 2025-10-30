Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Protest against bullying at a school. EFE/Ález López

Police Investigate Alleged Bullying Case Involving 12-Year-Old at Alicante School

The alleged bullies reportedly created a fake social media profile with photos of the student and derogatory messages.

Alejandro Hernández

Alicante

Thursday, 30 October 2025, 12:55

Comenta

The National Police's Juvenile Group (Grume) is investigating an alleged case of bullying at the Agustinos School in Alicante after the mother of a 12-year-old student, diagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), filed a complaint about harassment of her son, according to police sources.

Officers from this group, specialized in the protection of children and adolescents, responsible for preventing and addressing risk situations, have visited the educational center to take a statement from the director and gather more information.

It appears that the alleged bullies created a fake social media profile where mockery and insults towards the minor were published, along with photos taken without consent. The profile has since been deleted, according to the same sources.

The investigation remains open and, once concluded, will be referred to the Juvenile Prosecutor's Office for evaluation. The Alicante Provincial Police Station has clarified to this newspaper that there will be no arrests, as the alleged perpetrators are also under 12 years old, making them criminally non-liable.

In such cases, actions focus on the protection of the victim and educational intervention by the school and social services. The police remind that using fake profiles on social media can constitute a crime when it affects a person's honor or privacy, urging schools and families to report any bullying or cyberbullying situations they detect.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Las Hogueras lanzarán una mascletà en el centro de Alicante este domingo
  2. 2 Precios por las nubes para ver el Elche-Real Madrid: estos son los importes y las zonas disponibles
  3. 3 Arranca la nueva ruta de Vueling entre Alicante y Santander
  4. 4 Una redada en un local de ocio de un municipio de Alicante acaba con siete detenidos y actas por drogas y armas
  5. 5 El Centro 14 de Alicante deja de ser solo para Juventud y acogerá las concejalías desalojadas del Palas
  6. 6 Mazón es recibido por los familiares de las víctimas al grito de «asesino» y «rata cobarde»
  7. 7 El Teatro Principal de Alicante se prepara para su mayor reforma en décadas con el cambio de butacas como prioridad
  8. 8 El Rey, en el funeral: «La Reina y yo queremos que lo sepáis: estamos, ahora y siempre, con vosotros»
  9. 9 Las cinco noticias más destacadas de este miércoles 29 de octubre en Alicante
  10. 10 Atropello, huida a pie y agresión a un guardia civil: así acabó la fuga de dos narcos por las calles de Torrevieja

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Police Investigate Alleged Bullying Case Involving 12-Year-Old at Alicante School

Police Investigate Alleged Bullying Case Involving 12-Year-Old at Alicante School