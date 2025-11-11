Plane Bound for Alicante Returns to Tenerife Minutes After Takeoff Due to Disruptive Passenger The crew alerted air traffic controllers to the issue and returned to Tenerife North Airport shortly after takeoff.

A plane bound for Alicante-Elche Airport from Tenerife North was unable to complete its scheduled flight on Monday afternoon. The presence of a disruptive passenger forced the airline to return to the Canary terminal minutes after takeoff.

This was reported by air traffic controllers on their 'X' account. The affected flight was VLG9ZT, by Vueling, which was scheduled to depart at 19:55 and arrive in Alicante before midnight, but it could not complete its journey. The plane returned to Tenerife North Airport just minutes after takeoff, spending just over half an hour in the air.

The crew of the flight departing from #Tenerife North bound for Alicante informs us that they need to return because they have a disruptive passenger on board.

According to air traffic controllers, it was Vueling's own crew who communicated to the control tower the need to return due to having a "disruptive passenger" on board. From the tower, "we shortened their approach as much as possible," they detailed.

Similarly, the controllers activated the relevant protocol in such cases, coordinating the arrival with security forces, who detained the passenger that disrupted the flight once the plane landed, which was bound for Alicante.

This route between Alicante and Tenerife North is one of the connections taken over and strengthened by Vueling at Alicante-Elche Airport following Ryanair's decision to cease operations. The increase in Aena's fees and the ongoing dispute with the airport operator has led other airlines, such as Vueling, to assume responsibilities and reinforce links like this Canary route or the one to Santiago de Compostela.