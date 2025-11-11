Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Urgente El Low Festival cambia de playa y Torrevieja será su nueva casa
File image of a Vueling aircraft. Shootori

Plane Bound for Alicante Returns to Tenerife Minutes After Takeoff Due to Disruptive Passenger

The crew alerted air traffic controllers to the issue and returned to Tenerife North Airport shortly after takeoff.

Óscar Bartual Bardisa

Alicante

Tuesday, 11 November 2025, 10:10

Comenta

A plane bound for Alicante-Elche Airport from Tenerife North was unable to complete its scheduled flight on Monday afternoon. The presence of a disruptive passenger forced the airline to return to the Canary terminal minutes after takeoff.

This was reported by air traffic controllers on their 'X' account. The affected flight was VLG9ZT, by Vueling, which was scheduled to depart at 19:55 and arrive in Alicante before midnight, but it could not complete its journey. The plane returned to Tenerife North Airport just minutes after takeoff, spending just over half an hour in the air.

According to air traffic controllers, it was Vueling's own crew who communicated to the control tower the need to return due to having a "disruptive passenger" on board. From the tower, "we shortened their approach as much as possible," they detailed.

Similarly, the controllers activated the relevant protocol in such cases, coordinating the arrival with security forces, who detained the passenger that disrupted the flight once the plane landed, which was bound for Alicante.

Vueling Routes

This route between Alicante and Tenerife North is one of the connections taken over and strengthened by Vueling at Alicante-Elche Airport following Ryanair's decision to cease operations. The increase in Aena's fees and the ongoing dispute with the airport operator has led other airlines, such as Vueling, to assume responsibilities and reinforce links like this Canary route or the one to Santiago de Compostela.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 La Argentina de Messi se instala en la provincia de Alicante
  2. 2 Papelería Eutimio: 90 años de historia en el corazón de Alicante
  3. 3 Los vecinos del PAU 1 de Alicante tienen miedo: botellón y «rituales satánicos» en el parque Juan Pablo II
  4. 4 EasyJet lanza su campaña de descuentos más ambiciosa para volar desde el aeropuerto de Alicante-Elche con motivo de su 30º aniversario
  5. 5 Un guardia civil fuera de servicio frustra un robo a un ciclista a plena luz del día en Santa Pola
  6. 6 Locura por ver al Real Madrid en Elche: el club abre la venta general con colas virtuales de más de mil aficionados
  7. 7 Malestar en la afición del Hércules por el precio de las entradas para Elda
  8. 8 Estas dos calles de Alicante sufrirán cortes de luz de hasta seis horas
  9. 9 Alicante pondrá en marcha una app para consultar en tiempo real el tráfico y los aparcamientos disponibles
  10. 10 De palacete histórico a espacio de revista: así es el nuevo Centro 14 de Alicante tras las obras

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Plane Bound for Alicante Returns to Tenerife Minutes After Takeoff Due to Disruptive Passenger

Plane Bound for Alicante Returns to Tenerife Minutes After Takeoff Due to Disruptive Passenger