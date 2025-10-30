The People's Party of Altea Walks Out of Tense Council Meeting The Mayor and the Popular Party Spokesperson Clash Over a Socialist Proposal

Nicolás Van Looy Benidorm Thursday, 30 October 2025, 17:00

The Altea Municipal Council meeting for October took place this Thursday, marked by a political tone that escalated into tension between the local government, formed by Compromís and PSPV-PSOE, and the opposition. The most controversial moment occurred when the Popular Municipal Group left the session just before a motion was urgently presented by socialist councillors, calling on the Consell to improve and increase transparency in the breast cancer prevention and early detection programme in the Valencian Community.

The proposal, defended by Health Councillor Anna Lanuza, urges the regional government, responsible for healthcare in the area, to strengthen the programme's resources and ensure that all women have equal access to regular check-ups.

During the debate, Popular Party spokesperson Rocío Gómez requested to speak "due to references," but the Mayor of Villa Blanca, Diego Zaragozí, denied her the floor, arguing that no direct reference had been made to any member of her group. This refusal prompted the immediate departure of the 'popular' representatives from the council chamber.

Criticism for Lack of Consensus

After the session, Anna Lanuza regretted the Popular Party's attitude and described their decision not to participate in the vote as "irresponsible." "In a matter as important as breast cancer, there should be no disagreements beyond political colour," stated the councillor, reminding that prevention and early detection "save lives and should be a priority for all parties."

Beyond the political confrontation, the council approved several municipal management issues. Among them, the rejection of the price review requested by the company in charge of the town's public lighting and traffic lights, a measure justified by the government team "for economic responsibility and respect for existing contracts."

Approval was also given to the Statutes of the Intelligent Tourist Destination Management Entity (EGDTI), a key tool for advancing the sustainable and digital tourism model promoted by the Town Hall. The new entity will be mainly composed of municipal technicians, although the opposition demanded to be included to ensure political participation in its decisions.

Additionally, the extension and modification of the agreement signed between the Town Hall, Turisme Comunitat Valenciana, and the State Secretariat for Tourism was approved, allowing the completion of the Altea Tourism Sustainability Plan, funded with 4 million euros. This plan includes strategic actions to improve mobility, energy efficiency, and the management of natural resources in the town.

With these agreements, the October Council meeting left a session of contrasts: on one hand, progress in the town's tourism and economic management, and on the other, a new episode of political disagreement that once again highlights the lack of understanding between municipal groups.