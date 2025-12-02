Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Urgente Mehdi Puch no jugará con el Hércules hasta enero
PCUMH strengthens its commitment to youth digital education by collaborating for the fifth year in the 'Agents of Change' programme. PCUMH

PCUMH Collaborates Once Again with the 'Agents of Change' Course to Train Young People in Digital Transformation

The FEMPA programme, free and aimed at those under 35, will commence in Elche on January 19 with support from the City Council and the National Association of Big Data and Analytics

Ismael Martínez

Elche

Tuesday, 2 December 2025, 11:25

Comenta

PCUMH collaborates for the fifth consecutive year in the 'Digital Generation Agents of Change' programme, a free initiative driven by FEMPA to train young people in digital skills and leadership aimed at transforming SMEs. The new edition in Elche will start on January 19, with the backing of the City Council and the National Association of Big Data and Analytics.

The course is primarily aimed at young people up to 35 years old, unemployed or employees of companies with between 10 and 249 employees. Its goal is to provide knowledge and skills in areas such as digital marketing, e-commerce, data analysis, artificial intelligence, and digitalisation strategies, thereby enhancing employability and impact capacity in small and medium-sized enterprises.

Participants will undertake individual and group challenges and carry out a final applied project, consisting of designing a real Digital Transformation Plan for an SME, with guidance from specialised mentors. Additionally, the programme includes practical training with tools such as Python, PowerBI, and Tableau, as well as visits to experimental spaces in technologies like AI, cyber connectivity, or virtual reality.

Follow the TODO Alicante channel on WhatsApp

Those who complete the training will receive a digitalisation pack, which includes an iPad as a working tool to apply the acquired knowledge. All information is available on the FEMPA website.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Muere un hombre ahogado en el puerto de Alicante
  2. 2 El socio del Real Madrid en el Bernabéu construirá en Alicante un complejo para conciertos y un nuevo estadio de fútbol
  3. 3 La mejor cadena de pizzas de España está en Alicante
  4. 4 Nuevos food trucks, más casetas y hasta el Tren de la Navidad: así será la Feria más grande de la historia en este municipio de Alicante
  5. 5 El centro de Alicante se prepara para afrontar dos días de cortes de luz
  6. 6 Los pubs del Casco Antiguo de Alicante volverán a abrir este puente hasta las 3.30 horas tras quedar suspendida la ZAS
  7. 7 Las cinco noticias más importantes de Alicante este lunes 1 de diciembre
  8. 8 Alicante estrena su mayor hub de recarga eléctrica para coches: 14 puntos en pleno centro
  9. 9 Retrasos en el TRAM de Alicante en plena hora punta por una incidencia ya resuelta
  10. 10 La Policía Nacional irrumpe en dos negocios de Benidorm usados como tapadera para el tráfico de drogas

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante PCUMH Collaborates Once Again with the 'Agents of Change' Course to Train Young People in Digital Transformation

PCUMH Collaborates Once Again with the &#039;Agents of Change&#039; Course to Train Young People in Digital Transformation