PCUMH Collaborates Once Again with the 'Agents of Change' Course to Train Young People in Digital Transformation

Ismael Martínez Elche Tuesday, 2 December 2025, 11:25

PCUMH collaborates for the fifth consecutive year in the 'Digital Generation Agents of Change' programme, a free initiative driven by FEMPA to train young people in digital skills and leadership aimed at transforming SMEs. The new edition in Elche will start on January 19, with the backing of the City Council and the National Association of Big Data and Analytics.

The course is primarily aimed at young people up to 35 years old, unemployed or employees of companies with between 10 and 249 employees. Its goal is to provide knowledge and skills in areas such as digital marketing, e-commerce, data analysis, artificial intelligence, and digitalisation strategies, thereby enhancing employability and impact capacity in small and medium-sized enterprises.

Participants will undertake individual and group challenges and carry out a final applied project, consisting of designing a real Digital Transformation Plan for an SME, with guidance from specialised mentors. Additionally, the programme includes practical training with tools such as Python, PowerBI, and Tableau, as well as visits to experimental spaces in technologies like AI, cyber connectivity, or virtual reality.

Those who complete the training will receive a digitalisation pack, which includes an iPad as a working tool to apply the acquired knowledge. All information is available on the FEMPA website.