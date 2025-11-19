Orihuela Launches Unique Christmas Routes to Discover the City Like Never Before This December The programme includes cultural visits, tastings, workshops, and family experiences that will transform Orihuela's heritage into a festive journey

The Christmas routes will allow the discovery of Orihuela's heritage and traditions in a festive and family-friendly atmosphere.

Orihuela's Department of Tourism has unveiled a comprehensive calendar of proposals for December, inviting locals and visitors to experience the city in a Christmas spirit. The programme combines cultural routes, traditional tastings, and family activities, allowing enjoyment of the local heritage and customs from a festive perspective.

The programme will commence on Friday, 5th December, with the "Palaces" route, an exterior tour of some of Orihuela's most emblematic palatial buildings, where attendees will discover the history and architectural peculiarities of these unique constructions.

The "Cultural Legacy" route will also be offered, a guided walk through the main monuments of the historic centre, highlighting the town's rich heritage and strong cultural character.

On Sunday, 7th December, the Miguel Hernández House Museum will host a special visit, including a temporary exhibition created alongside the Teatro Expresión Orihuela. On the same day, "Sweet Steps," one of Orihuela's most traditional Christmas proposals, will take place. This activity will allow visits to the Trinity and Clarisas convents, where the nuns will offer a tasting of handmade Christmas sweets.

The programme also includes family activities at the MUDIC, such as a Christmas card workshop suitable for all ages, planetarium sessions, and solar observation experiences.

Another highlight will be the visit to the Museum-Oil Mill, an immersion into the traditional oil-making process, accompanied by historical explanations, anecdotes, and a final tasting of oils with freshly baked bread.

The grand finale will be the "Nativity Scenes with Tourist Train" activity, one of the most anticipated routes of the Christmas calendar. This experience, very popular among families, will tour the city's most representative nativity scenes on 24th, 26th, 27th, 29th, and 30th December, departing from Plaza de la Soledad.

All activities have limited capacity, so prior registration will be required, opening weekly through Orihuela's official Tourism website.