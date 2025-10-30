Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Urgente Junts utiliza la citación del Senado para escenificar su ruptura con Sánchez: «Es usted como Houdini o un trilero»
Products containing hallucinogenic substances. Facua

Order to Withdraw Czech Sweets Sold in Alicante and the Region Due to Hallucinogenic Substances

A warning issued by regional authorities indicates the presence of THC and narcotics in these confectionery products from a well-known Czech brand.

Óscar Bartual Bardisa

Alicante

Thursday, 30 October 2025, 12:05

Comenta

The Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition (Aesan) has ordered the withdrawal of sweets and chocolate from a well-known Czech brand due to the presence of hallucinogenic products. Initially distributed in the region, there is a possibility of redistribution to other autonomous communities, according to a statement issued by the consumer action association Facua.

The Aesan became aware of these products thanks to a warning issued by the health authorities of the region, detailing the presence of cannabis derivatives in batches of two confectionery products from the Czech Republic.

These products, which include a chocolate bar and lemon gummies, contain tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and hexahydrocannabinol (HHC). These are psychoactive substances derived from cannabis, with THC causing euphoric and perception-altering effects, and HHC having narcotic effects.

Specifically, all batches of the 10-OH-THC Lemon Gummies, packaged in plastic bags, and the 95% 10-OH HHC chocolates, presented in plastic bags within cardboard boxes, are affected. The alert itself indicates that "there is a possibility of purchasing these food products online and their consumption poses a serious health risk".

According to Facua, Aesan has warned that although these products are labeled with phrases like "Not intended for consumption" or "Collectible item", they appear as foods particularly attractive to children. Therefore, the relevant information has been forwarded to the competent authorities of the autonomous communities through the Coordinated System for Rapid Information Exchange (Sciri) to ensure the withdrawal of these foods from distribution channels.

Follow the TODO Alicante channel on WhatsApp

It is recommended that anyone who has these affected products at home, or any other with THC or HHC in their composition, "refrain from consuming them".

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Las Hogueras lanzarán una mascletà en el centro de Alicante este domingo
  2. 2 Precios por las nubes para ver el Elche-Real Madrid: estos son los importes y las zonas disponibles
  3. 3 Arranca la nueva ruta de Vueling entre Alicante y Santander
  4. 4 El Centro 14 de Alicante deja de ser solo para Juventud y acogerá las concejalías desalojadas del Palas
  5. 5 Una redada en un local de ocio de un municipio de Alicante acaba con siete detenidos y actas por drogas y armas
  6. 6 Mazón es recibido por los familiares de las víctimas al grito de «asesino» y «rata cobarde»
  7. 7 El Teatro Principal de Alicante se prepara para su mayor reforma en décadas con el cambio de butacas como prioridad
  8. 8 El Rey, en el funeral: «La Reina y yo queremos que lo sepáis: estamos, ahora y siempre, con vosotros»
  9. 9 Las cinco noticias más destacadas de este miércoles 29 de octubre en Alicante
  10. 10 Cuando el cielo se abrió en Valencia: la solidaridad alicantina tras la dana

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Order to Withdraw Czech Sweets Sold in Alicante and the Region Due to Hallucinogenic Substances

Order to Withdraw Czech Sweets Sold in Alicante and the Region Due to Hallucinogenic Substances