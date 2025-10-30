Order to Withdraw Czech Sweets Sold in Alicante and the Region Due to Hallucinogenic Substances A warning issued by regional authorities indicates the presence of THC and narcotics in these confectionery products from a well-known Czech brand.

The Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition (Aesan) has ordered the withdrawal of sweets and chocolate from a well-known Czech brand due to the presence of hallucinogenic products. Initially distributed in the region, there is a possibility of redistribution to other autonomous communities, according to a statement issued by the consumer action association Facua.

The Aesan became aware of these products thanks to a warning issued by the health authorities of the region, detailing the presence of cannabis derivatives in batches of two confectionery products from the Czech Republic.

These products, which include a chocolate bar and lemon gummies, contain tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and hexahydrocannabinol (HHC). These are psychoactive substances derived from cannabis, with THC causing euphoric and perception-altering effects, and HHC having narcotic effects.

Specifically, all batches of the 10-OH-THC Lemon Gummies, packaged in plastic bags, and the 95% 10-OH HHC chocolates, presented in plastic bags within cardboard boxes, are affected. The alert itself indicates that "there is a possibility of purchasing these food products online and their consumption poses a serious health risk".

According to Facua, Aesan has warned that although these products are labeled with phrases like "Not intended for consumption" or "Collectible item", they appear as foods particularly attractive to children. Therefore, the relevant information has been forwarded to the competent authorities of the autonomous communities through the Coordinated System for Rapid Information Exchange (Sciri) to ensure the withdrawal of these foods from distribution channels.

It is recommended that anyone who has these affected products at home, or any other with THC or HHC in their composition, "refrain from consuming them".