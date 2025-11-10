'Operation Twilight': Criminal Gang Behind Fifty Burglaries in Murcia and Alicante Dismantled The Civil Guard tracked the group for months before intercepting them after a reckless chase in Lorca's urban area.

Alejandro Hernández Alicante Monday, 10 November 2025, 11:40

After a high-speed chase through the streets of Lorca, months of investigation have come to an end. The Civil Guard has dismantled a criminal organisation that had been spreading fear across various towns in the Region of Murcia and the province of Alicante. The Armed Institute attributes more than 50 burglaries to the group, executed with precision and coordination typical of professionals.

The operation, named 'Twilight', unfolded in two phases and led to the arrest of three men accused of being part of a group dedicated to residential burglaries. The investigators from the Benemérita managed to solve fifty crimes committed in Murcian municipalities such as Lorca, Puerto Lumbreras, Santomera, Totana, Águilas, and Beniel, as well as in Guardamar del Segura, Dolores, and Almoradí in the Alicante province.

The investigation began in late 2024 when agents noticed a spike in home burglaries that caused concern among residents, especially in the districts of Lorca and Puerto Lumbreras. The criminals followed a clear pattern: they studied the houses beforehand, waited for the owners to leave, and then broke in by damaging fences and forcing locks and grilles.

Once inside, they quickly searched the premises and seized jewellery, cash, and electronic equipment. The precision of their actions and the similarities between the burglaries allowed investigators to connect the cases and identify a single group behind them all.

As the operation progressed, the authorities managed to anticipate the suspects' movements. In February, a vehicle linked to the network was spotted in Lorca. A joint operation between the Civil Guard and the Local Police was launched, culminating in a high-speed chase and the arrest of the three suspects after they collided with several patrol cars in their escape attempt.

The detainees, of foreign origin and with previous records for similar offences, have been brought before the court accused of burglary, membership in a criminal organisation, and reckless driving. 'Operation Twilight' remains ongoing, and further arrests have not been ruled out.