The National Police dismantles a cocaine delivery service supplying traffickers in Alicante Three people have been arrested | The detainees hid the drugs in a car compartment and distributed them to various sellers in the city and nearby towns

Óscar Bartual Bardisa Alicante Thursday, 30 October 2025, 09:55 Comenta Share

The National Police have dismantled a significant point of sale and distribution of cocaine in Alicante. The three detainees were responsible for supplying this drug to various traffickers based both in the city and in the surrounding towns. They concealed the packages in a secret compartment in the car's steering wheel.

The investigation began following various reports about a car that might be supplying several drug-selling points located in the northern area of Alicante. According to police sources, investigators identified the vehicle and two individuals involved in cocaine trafficking, supplying sellers in the area. One transported the drugs while the other procured, stored, processed, and manipulated them in a storage room located in Sant Joan d'Alacant.

After setting up a surveillance and tracking operation on the vehicle, the agents initiated a chase and managed to intercept it. Upon searching, the National Police found a package containing 400 grams of cocaine hidden under the steering wheel, leading to the driver's arrest for alleged drug trafficking, damage, and assault on an officer.

In this way, the detainees distributed the substance, hiding it in a specially made compartment and supplying traffickers in the metropolitan area of Alicante. Continuing the investigation, police forces located the second suspect and conducted searches in a residence in Mutxamel and the aforementioned storage room.

In the latter, they seized 200 grams of cocaine, precision scales, a vacuum sealing machine, a gas oven centrifuge, various chemicals, and tools for preparing doses. After arresting the main suspects, the agents detained a third person who collaborated in transporting the substance. At the time of arrest, 98 grams of cocaine were found hidden inside the handbag she was carrying.

The detainees, after the completion of police procedures, have been brought before the duty courts of Alicante and San Vicente del Raspeig, with one of the detainees being remanded in custody.