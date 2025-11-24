Mutxamel Local Police Strengthens Surveillance to Curb Illegal Dumping

Ismael Martínez Alicante Monday, 24 November 2025, 12:06 Comenta Share

Mutxamel Local Police have launched a specific operation to enhance surveillance and prevent, detect, and penalize unauthorized dumping in public areas and other common spaces. This initiative is part of a series of measures promoted by the City Council to improve urban environment conservation and ensure environmental protection, as highlighted by the government team.

The uncontrolled dumping of materials (such as construction debris, household waste, furniture, or pruning vegetation) tarnishes the municipality's image, poses public health risks, and has a significant impact on the local ecosystem. The Local Police remind that these practices are prohibited by municipal regulations and can lead to substantial fines.

The Municipal Ordinance on Citizen Coexistence classifies the unauthorized disposal of waste or debris in public areas as a serious offense, punishable by a €1,000 fine due to its impact on common spaces. Additionally, the Urban Cleaning Ordinance stipulates that waste must be deposited between 8:00 PM and 11:00 PM exclusively in designated containers, with non-compliance resulting in fines of up to €600.

The Mayor of Mutxamel, Rafael García Berenguer, has emphasized the efforts made to improve street cleaning services. "The City Council has made a significant effort to enhance and expand the service," he stated. "Since last April, with the new concessionary company in place, we have more means and resources dedicated to keeping our streets in the best condition. Keeping Mutxamel clean is a shared task. The company's work is as essential as the collaboration of all citizens."

Regarding illegal dumping, the mayor has stressed the need to act firmly: "We will be completely inflexible with these practices." He also reminded that their removal "incurs a high cost for the City Council and, therefore, for all citizens." He added: "It is not fair for a few to harm the majority. We will continue to intensify surveillance and act firmly to eradicate these behaviours."

Additionally, the City Council has called for responsibility and citizen involvement. The Local Police will continue to conduct preventive checks and sanction actions against any behaviour that compromises urban hygiene or involves improper dumping, aiming to maintain Mutxamel as a clean, safe, and environmentally respectful municipality.