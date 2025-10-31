The Most Haunted Places in Alicante Province to Visit on Halloween With All Saints' Day around the corner, there are spots in Alicante known for their ghostly atmosphere.

Tere Compañy Martínez Alicante Friday, 31 October 2025, 07:25 Comenta Share

As Halloween night approaches, a tradition imported but increasingly popular among those who need no more than an excuse to dress up. However, the origin of this celebration is also closely linked to the eerie. Witches, ghosts, and spirits are the protagonists of this night.

Although American films and series have globalised All Saints' Eve into a more festive event, there are traditions and celebrations worldwide surrounding those who are no longer with us. In Alicante, the traditional visit to cemeteries to tidy up graves is accompanied by traditional foods like 'huesos de santo'.

Although cemeteries are undoubtedly the main focus of this date, there are several places in Alicante province famous for their ghostly appearance and even apparitions.

1. The Aigües Preventorium

Undoubtedly the prime example of haunted places in Alicante province. Few have not heard of this former spa, which also served as a hospital for children with tuberculosis in the early 20th century.

Interestingly, this building was conceived as a luxury complex taking advantage of the area's thermal springs, which give the town its name. It was built in the early 19th century and boasted the finest luxuries of the time, such as a roulette and even WC bath systems. It had two chapels, a navigable pool, a bakery, a farm, and numerous paths with benches and roundabouts.

Ampliar Old Spa of Aguas de Busot. UA

During the Civil War, a children's tuberculosis sanatorium was set up in this building, and it was eventually abandoned once the disease was eradicated. This is when the dark legend of the Aigües preventorium began.

The area is known to those who practice spiritualism and has been featured in several episodes of programmes about haunted places and ghost sightings. Its popularity reached such a point that the Aigües Town Council decided to close the building and fence off the perimeter to prevent accidents, collapses, and vandalism. However, this has not stopped some people from entering the interior, posing a danger to their safety.

2. Colonia Santa Eulalia

Between Villena and Sax lies this settlement, one of the industrial colonies built in the late 19th century following the principles of utopian socialism. Here, not only did people work in the fields and factories, but workers lived comfortably, and the complex was equipped with all the amenities for workers, such as shops, a casino, a theatre, and various stores. The Civil War accelerated the decline of this population, leading to the closure of industries and the abandonment of farmland.

Ampliar Colonia Santa Eulalia. T.C.

Although several dozen people currently live in this hamlet, the complex is practically abandoned and in a state of ruin. This aspect is a magnet for lovers of the esoteric, who do not hesitate to affirm the existence of spectres in this area. A legend heightened by the story of the founders of this colony, Antonio de Saavedra and his cousin Mariano Bertodano, Viscount of Alzira. A story not lacking in infidelities, betrayals, and deaths.

Although Colonia Santa Eulalia is listed as a Site of Cultural Interest, many of its buildings are practically dilapidated, and to this day, there is no plan for its restoration. The last attempt was its inclusion in the 2022 participatory budgets of the Generalitat. It was ultimately discarded due to the inability to contact the owner. This hamlet was the set for the well-known series 'L'Alquería Blanca'.

3. The Sanatorium of La Torre de les Maçanes

This building was constructed in 1926 and served as a rest home, military hospital, and tuberculosis sanatorium until 1963, when it was abandoned. Since then, it has been exposed to the elements, giving it a gloomy and semi-ruined appearance.

Ampliar Sanatorium of La Torre de les Maçanes. T.C

In 1999, the provincial institution acquired the building and the surrounding land, although no action has been taken on the building to date.

The site has been the scene of several séances and recordings of electronic voice phenomena in recent years, prompting the local council to seal off the entrances and fence the site to prevent accidents and collapses.

4. Abandoned Factories in El Molinar in Alcoi

The Molinar area is the origin of Alcoi's industrial past. A small valley full of slopes that allowed the first factories of the city to emerge around the river's power, later becoming large industrial complexes of the flour and paper industries.

Ampliar El Molinar de Alcoi. T.C.

In this setting, activity began around the 15th century with the first cloth fulling mills. However, it was not until the industrialisation that the first factories began to be installed in the early 19th century, modernising until reaching their peak during the 19th century.

There are more than twenty abandoned factories in the area since the 1960s when their location was no longer profitable, and they fell into disuse. Currently, some of these buildings are being renovated for use as part of Alcoi's historical heritage.