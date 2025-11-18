More than Half of Nurses Report Receiving Sexist Comments A survey conducted by the SATSE union warns that 8 out of 10 professionals do not report these incidents

SATSE has launched this initiative as part of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

Pau Sellés Alicante Tuesday, 18 November 2025, 18:20

More than 51% of nurses and physiotherapists in Valencia report having experienced offensive sexist comments and/or jokes; 28% have faced a "deliberate invasion" of their personal space and felt belittled, and 24% have encountered "unwanted and unsolicited" physical contact (such as a hand on the waist, hugs, and/or touching of the buttocks or other sensitive or intimate areas), according to a survey conducted in October and November by the Nursing Union SATSE.

The report is part of an information and awareness strategy launched under the slogan 'Yes, it happens... It's harassment', as part of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

These are situations that may constitute sexual harassment or harassment based on sex, which occur "permanently and violate and assault these healthcare professionals," according to a statement from the union.

SATSE emphasizes that two of the many manifestations of violence against women are sexual harassment and harassment based on sex, "behaviors often normalized or silenced, which demonstrate structural inequality and an exercise of gender power, and are the most frequent, hidden, and unpunished in the workplace."

Discriminatory Treatment

"Professions dedicated to care have historically been stereotyped and sexualized, which is exacerbated by physical proximity and the erroneous perception that we are 'at the service' of others," the union pointed out.

Another finding of the survey is that 14% of respondents report experiencing unwanted attempts to date and/or propositions for sexual activity despite their attempts to dissuade; 37% say they have been treated differently because of their sex; 36% have been told sexual stories or jokes that they found offensive; 17% have received suggestive and inappropriate sexual looks; and 25% have been attempted to be touched or brushed against, and almost 22% of respondents have been sexually called out (whistles or offensive catcalls).

The survey also concludes that 44% report having experienced these or similar situations between two and five times, and in the case of 26% of respondents, more than ten times throughout their working life. 70% have experienced some of these situations in the last three years.

More than 85% of cases are not reported to the centre or authorities, mainly due to a lack of knowledge about existing procedures and rights (71%) and/or a lack of confidence in the effectiveness of the procedure (39%); 60% do not know if there is a protocol for dealing with sexual harassment and harassment based on sex, and only 22% say they have received information and/or had the opportunity to receive training on the matter.

Call for Preventive Measures

In light of this situation, SATSE calls for the promotion of working conditions that prevent sexual harassment and harassment based on sex through the strict enforcement of equality plans and protocols aimed at prevention, early detection, reporting, and support and advice for victims.

They also demand preventive measures that promote a culture of "zero tolerance for harassment" through the dissemination and information of existing procedures, as well as mandatory training for all staff and permanent awareness campaigns.

Other demands include the inclusion of these harassments in occupational risk assessments as a psychosocial risk; comprehensive protection for victims against retaliation and access to psychological support and legal advice if their labor rights have been affected, and the implementation of all necessary actions to restore their psychological and physical health.