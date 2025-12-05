Investigation into the Death of a 13-Year-Old Girl After Falling from a Building in Tenerife At present, the involvement of third parties is ruled out

E.P. Friday, 5 December 2025, 11:20 Comenta Share

The National Police have been investigating since Thursday the death of a 13-year-old girl who reportedly fell from an abandoned building in Añaza, located in the municipality of Santa Cruz de Tenerife.

At present, the investigation rules out the involvement of third parties, although inquiries remain ongoing, as reported by the National Police to the media via a statement.

At the time of the incident, shortly before 8:00 PM on Thursday, the victim was reportedly accompanied by three other minors, who alerted the security and emergency services at the scene.

Thus, once the Security and Emergency Coordination Centre was activated, the necessary resources were mobilised to respond to the emergency, including a medicalised ambulance and a basic one from the Canary Islands Emergency Service, as well as officers from the National Police and Local Police, according to information provided to Europa Press by Cecoes 112 Canarias.