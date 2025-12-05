Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Urgente Asalta un piso de Alicante quemado tras un incendio mientras la propietaria sigue ingresada en el hospital
File image of the abandoned building in Añaza, Tenerife EFE

Investigation into the Death of a 13-Year-Old Girl After Falling from a Building in Tenerife

At present, the involvement of third parties is ruled out

E.P.

Friday, 5 December 2025, 11:20

Comenta

The National Police have been investigating since Thursday the death of a 13-year-old girl who reportedly fell from an abandoned building in Añaza, located in the municipality of Santa Cruz de Tenerife.

At present, the investigation rules out the involvement of third parties, although inquiries remain ongoing, as reported by the National Police to the media via a statement.

At the time of the incident, shortly before 8:00 PM on Thursday, the victim was reportedly accompanied by three other minors, who alerted the security and emergency services at the scene.

Thus, once the Security and Emergency Coordination Centre was activated, the necessary resources were mobilised to respond to the emergency, including a medicalised ambulance and a basic one from the Canary Islands Emergency Service, as well as officers from the National Police and Local Police, according to information provided to Europa Press by Cecoes 112 Canarias.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 El puerto de Alicante se transforma en la ciudad de la Navidad: pista de patinaje sostenible, atracciones virtuales y food trucks
  2. 2 Cierran este emblemático templo-santuario de Alicante tras detectar graves grietas en una de sus torres
  3. 3 Casi 400 afectados por una estafa masiva de una clínica estética de Elche mediante la venta de falsos bonos de tratamientos
  4. 4 Estos son los municipios de Alicante en alerta por viento de más de 70 kilómetros por hora
  5. 5 Familiares y amigos de Oriana claman justicia en el minuto de silencio celebrado en el Ayuntamiento de Alicante
  6. 6 El Plan VIVE da un subidón al parque inmobiliario de Alicante con más de 3.300 futuras viviendas asequibles
  7. 7 Las cinco noticias más destacadas de este jueves 4 de diciembre en Alicante
  8. 8 Desarticulan una trama que introducía migrantes irregulares en España y los explotaba en fincas agrícolas de Alicante
  9. 9 Beto lo tiene claro: «Galvañ y diez más»
  10. 10 El presidente de RTVE confirma el Benidorm Fest 2026: «Va a ser el mejor de la historia»

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Investigation into the Death of a 13-Year-Old Girl After Falling from a Building in Tenerife

Investigation into the Death of a 13-Year-Old Girl After Falling from a Building in Tenerife