Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
International tourists at the port of Alicante. Shootori

International Tourists' Spending Surpasses €12.8 Billion in the Valencian Community for the First Time

The region records unprecedented figures from January to September, exceeding the accumulated figure for the same period in 2024 by 6.6%. So far this year, 9.8 million foreign travellers have arrived.

Óscar Bartual Bardisa

Alicante

Friday, 31 October 2025, 12:00

Comenta

International tourism continues to break records month after month in the Valencian Community. With the Costa Blanca and Benidorm as sector benchmarks, the autonomous region has surpassed €12.8 billion in visitor spending for the first time, accumulated between January and September 2025.

This represents a 6.6% increase compared to the same period in 2024, when nearly €800 million less was reached. The average expenditure now stands at €1,311 (+2.35% year-on-year), while the average daily expenditure reaches €140 (+4.27%), with an average stay of 9.3 days, according to data from the Tourist Movement Surveys at Borders (Frontur) and the Tourist Expenditure Survey (Egatur), published this Friday by the National Statistics Institute (INE).

Regarding the number of travellers arriving in the Community in the first nine months of the year, these have increased by 4.14% compared to 2024. During this period, more than 9.8 million foreign travellers have already arrived at the main tourist destinations of the autonomous community.

The Minister of Tourism, Marián Cano, highlighted these figures, which are "the highest in the entire historical series in terms of tourist spending." The minister recalled that this international tourism "is increasingly opting for experiences with higher added value, sustainable and diversified, which reinforces our positioning as a competitive destination throughout the year."

With this data, Cano explains that they will be presented next week at the 'World Travel Market' in London, where they will seek to attract new profiles "in accordance with our strategy of de-seasonalisation and diversification."

Follow the TODO Alicante channel on WhatsApp

Regarding the September data, these fell slightly by 0.17% compared to the same month in 2024, with 1.19 million tourists recorded. Spending, however, increased by 5.72% more, reaching €1.597 billion, the highest figure for a September month. With an average of €1,339 per tourist, this represents a year-on-year increase of 5.9%.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 La Policía investiga un presunto caso de acoso escolar a un menor de 12 años en un colegio de Alicante
  2. 2 Alicante cambia la fecha de sus mercadillos por el festivo de Todos los Santos: ¿cuándo abren?
  3. 3 Detenido a punto de coger un vuelo en Alicante tras abandonar a su hijo en un centro de menores de Donosti
  4. 4 La nueva línea circular del Tram de Alicante hacia el sur se condiciona al fin de las obras de la Estación Intermodal
  5. 5 Las obras volverán al Postiguet para ampliar el apeadero del Tram de Alicante en la Puerta del Mar
  6. 6 El recibo del agua en Alicante subirá en 2026: el Pleno ratifica cambios en la tarifa
  7. 7 La lesión de Unai Ropero queda en un susto
  8. 8 Mazón, sobre el funeral, admite que «no dejo de pensar en ello» y anuncia «una comparecencia en los próximos días»
  9. 9 Expolian un tesoro romano del mar en Alicante para ponerlo de adorno en una empresa y un jardín
  10. 10 Todo lo que tienes que saber de la Fira de Tots Sants de Cocentaina 2025: aparcamiento, horarios y actos

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante International Tourists' Spending Surpasses €12.8 Billion in the Valencian Community for the First Time

International Tourists&#039; Spending Surpasses €12.8 Billion in the Valencian Community for the First Time