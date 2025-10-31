International Tourists' Spending Surpasses €12.8 Billion in the Valencian Community for the First Time The region records unprecedented figures from January to September, exceeding the accumulated figure for the same period in 2024 by 6.6%. So far this year, 9.8 million foreign travellers have arrived.

Óscar Bartual Bardisa Alicante Friday, 31 October 2025, 12:00

International tourism continues to break records month after month in the Valencian Community. With the Costa Blanca and Benidorm as sector benchmarks, the autonomous region has surpassed €12.8 billion in visitor spending for the first time, accumulated between January and September 2025.

This represents a 6.6% increase compared to the same period in 2024, when nearly €800 million less was reached. The average expenditure now stands at €1,311 (+2.35% year-on-year), while the average daily expenditure reaches €140 (+4.27%), with an average stay of 9.3 days, according to data from the Tourist Movement Surveys at Borders (Frontur) and the Tourist Expenditure Survey (Egatur), published this Friday by the National Statistics Institute (INE).

Regarding the number of travellers arriving in the Community in the first nine months of the year, these have increased by 4.14% compared to 2024. During this period, more than 9.8 million foreign travellers have already arrived at the main tourist destinations of the autonomous community.

The Minister of Tourism, Marián Cano, highlighted these figures, which are "the highest in the entire historical series in terms of tourist spending." The minister recalled that this international tourism "is increasingly opting for experiences with higher added value, sustainable and diversified, which reinforces our positioning as a competitive destination throughout the year."

With this data, Cano explains that they will be presented next week at the 'World Travel Market' in London, where they will seek to attract new profiles "in accordance with our strategy of de-seasonalisation and diversification."

Regarding the September data, these fell slightly by 0.17% compared to the same month in 2024, with 1.19 million tourists recorded. Spending, however, increased by 5.72% more, reaching €1.597 billion, the highest figure for a September month. With an average of €1,339 per tourist, this represents a year-on-year increase of 5.9%.