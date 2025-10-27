Horror in Alicante: Woman Murdered and Body Hidden for Two Weeks Over Inheritance The arrested individuals, the victim's partner and a friend, have been imprisoned after being reported by a third person whom they attempted to involve in the crime.

Adrián Mazón Alicante Monday, 27 October 2025, 23:15

A shocking gender-based violence crime has shaken Alicante. Two men, aged 38 and 41, were imprisoned on Monday, accused of murdering a 37-year-old woman and hiding her body for two weeks in the victim's home.

National Police officers, responsible for their arrest last Friday, October 24, discovered the victim's body following a report from a third person whom the alleged murderers had tried to involve in the gruesome incident.

The crime, as reported by TodoAlicante, was allegedly committed for financial gain, as the woman had recently inherited a significant sum of money and several properties.

One of the detainees was in a romantic relationship with the victim and, after her death, had been using her bank card and spending her money on jewellery and cash.

Discovery of the Body and Arrest

The case came to light last Friday, October 24, when a man went to the Alicante Provincial Police Station to report that two acquaintances had confessed to killing a woman and wanted him to help dispose of the body.

The two alleged perpetrators of the murder promised him money in return. However, instead of accepting, he immediately went to the police and detailed what had happened.

Given the seriousness of the report, the National Police immediately activated the violent crime protocol and handed the case over to the Homicide Group of the Provincial Judicial Police Brigade.

Officers went to the address indicated by the informant, where they found the woman's lifeless body, showing clear signs of violence.

A Knife, the Possible Murder Weapon

During the search of the residence, a blood-stained knife was found, which could be the murder weapon, although the final result will depend on the forensic report. The autopsy confirmed that the victim had several wounds consistent with a stabbing and had been dead for at least two weeks.

Meanwhile, another team of investigators focused their efforts on locating the suspects, who had left the residence days earlier.

After an intense search, they were found in a city hotel, where they apparently planned their escape. When the police attempted to arrest them, the men fled in a car but were intercepted shortly after by a patrol. The driver also lacked a driving license.

Money and Jewellery Stolen from the Victim

Inside the vehicle, officers found cash, gold jewellery, and various quantities of narcotics, in amounts exceeding personal use. It appears the suspects intended to leave Alicante with the loot obtained after the murder.

Investigation sources confirm that the main motive for the crime was financial, although other personal motivations are not ruled out.

The relationship between the victim and one of the detainees had deteriorated in recent weeks after she inherited a significant sum of money. Investigators suspect that the man and his friend had planned the murder to take possession of her assets.

The police also noted that there were no previous reports of gender-based violence between the victim and her partner, although the possibility of unreported abuse remains open.

Imprisonment

After their arrest, both suspects were taken to police headquarters. Subsequently, they were brought before the Alicante Court of Violence Against Women, which ordered their immediate provisional imprisonment on Monday. The detainees are accused of murder, robbery with violence, drug trafficking, and a crime against road safety.