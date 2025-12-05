The Hope Phone in Alicante Launches Campaign to Expand Volunteer Team Support sought in accounting, IT, and resource acquisition to join a group already comprising 50 individuals

The Hope Phone has initiated a national campaign to expand its volunteer team. This search for volunteers extends to the branch in Alicante, where support is needed in accounting, IT, and resource acquisition.

New recruits will join a team of nearly 50 volunteers in Alicante, receiving guidance and support from the start, with participation tailored to each volunteer's availability. Interested individuals can find information and register through the Hope Phone's website or by directly contacting the Alicante branch at 965 12 09 52.

The campaign is launched in conjunction with International Volunteer Day, celebrated on December 5th. So far this year, the NGO has handled over 140,000 calls and conducted nearly 6,000 chat interventions, not including other intervention channels available. These figures underscore the role of volunteering as a fundamental driver of social impact in such a crucial area as mental health.

"We want everyone interested in supporting mental health to know that there is always a place for them. If someone does not feel entirely confident to provide direct attention, there are many other equally valuable ways to contribute. In our organization, every gesture counts, and every volunteer finds their place," says Mónica Giráldez, spokesperson for the Volunteer Support Area and president of the Granada branch.

Looking ahead to 2026, declared by the UN General Assembly as the International Year of Volunteerism for Sustainable Development, volunteering at the Hope Phone takes on additional significance: those who join contribute directly to the advancement of the SDGs, particularly SDG 3 (Health and Well-being), where mental health is a priority.