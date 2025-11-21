Hercules Under Beto Set to Begin in a Challenging Match This Saturday

Lucas V. Belmar Alicante Friday, 21 November 2025, 15:50 Comenta Share

Beto Company will make his debut this Saturday leading Hercules in a challenging match marked by low temperatures. The blue and white team hosts the bottom team Betis Deportivo at 21:00 at Rico Pérez, with the significant novelty being the presence of the Valencian coach, who has only had four training sessions to implement his playing system and philosophy. The coach, who led Andorra to promotion, wants to see a daring Hercules, with high pressure and willing to take risks. In other words, the complete opposite of what was proposed by Rubén Torrecilla.

"It's impossible for everything to be perfect on the first day, but not just here, anywhere; what I can say is that we will be the Hercules of zero excuses," stated Company during his presentation. He knows he has barely had time to work with the group, but the competition train does not stop, and it is urgent to secure three points against a wounded Betis reserve team, which has offensive arguments to complicate life for anyone. One of them is forward Yanis Senhadji, who had a brief stint at Hercules in the second half of last season due to a knee injury, which still leaves some doubts unresolved.

The new Hercules coach has not given any hints about his first starting eleven, and the only confirmed news is that captain Nico Espinosa will have minutes in the second half for the first time this season. The youth player has been working with his teammates for three weeks, feels very good, and is eager to help, but the coaching staff insists that all precautions are necessary, and the main goal is to avoid any muscle injury upon his return to competition. On the contrary, Company will not be able to count on the injured Oriol Soldevila and Roger Colomina, nor the suspended Fran Sol and Carlos Rojas this Saturday.

Torrecilla's Hercules showed particular strength at Rico Pérez, and the three consecutive victories against Villarreal B, Atlético B, and Europa have allowed them not to fall into relegation positions after having only secured one point from eighteen as visitors. The new coach considers it essential to maintain this strength at Rico Pérez: "Opponents must feel that it is impossible to take points from here; they must feel it before the initial whistle and also afterwards."