Hercules Triumphs 3-0 in Tribute to Solde, Gaining Momentum

Iban muy en serio los mensajes de «lo haremos por ti» que prácticamente todos los jugadores del Hércules han mandado en los últimos días a su compañero Soldevila, caído en combate. La plantilla se conjuró para dedicarle el triunfo ante un Atlético Madrileño que venía lanzado y buscaba en el Rico Pérez su quinta victoria consecutiva y el liderato. Pero el filial se marchó de Alicante con un 3-0 en contra tras una muy buena noche de fútbol de un Hércules que sale del descenso, coge impulso y ve muy reforzada la figura de su entrenador Rubén Torrecilla.

The serious intent behind the messages of "we'll do it for you" sent by nearly all Hercules players to their teammate Soldevila, who was injured in action, was evident. The team united to dedicate their victory to him against an Atletico Madrileno side that arrived in high spirits, seeking their fifth consecutive win and the top spot at Rico Perez. However, the visitors left Alicante with a 3-0 defeat after a stellar night of football from Hercules, who climbed out of the relegation zone, gained momentum, and bolstered the standing of their coach Ruben Torrecilla.

El técnico extremeño repitió de inicio con el mismo esquema del choque ante el Villarreal B, pero con tres novedades, hombre por hombre: Rojas por Soldevila, Ben Hamed por Colomina y Fran Sol. La primera parte fue atractiva, con dos ocasiones claras para cada equipo y la sensación de que el partido se podría abrir en cualquier momento.

The Extremaduran coach started with the same formation as in the match against Villarreal B, but with three changes: Rojas for Soldevila, Ben Hamed for Colomina, and Fran Sol. The first half was engaging, with two clear chances for each team and the feeling that the match could open up at any moment.

El primer acercamiento con peligro del Hércules llegó en el 22' con una buena asistencia de Aranda desde la izquierda que fue rematada a bocajarro por Ben Hamed desde el punto de penalti, pero el disparo fue demasiado centrado cuando ya se cantaba el gol. La segunda ocasión tuvo de nuevo a Aranda como protagonista con un pase extraordinario a Fran Sol a la espalda del central. El punta madrileño, en posición escorada, definió con la zurda, pero el meta del filial salvó en una acción de mucho mérito.

Hercules' first dangerous approach came in the 22nd minute with a fine assist from Aranda on the left, which was struck point-blank by Ben Hamed from the penalty spot, but the shot was too central as the goal was already being celebrated. The second chance again featured Aranda, with an extraordinary pass to Fran Sol behind the centre-back. The Madrid striker, in a wide position, shot with his left foot, but the reserve team goalkeeper saved it in a commendable action.

La segunda parte sí fue de claro color blanquiazul. El Hércules empujó más y encontró la recompensa del gol en el minuto 66 tras una buena acción colectiva que comenzó Rojas. Unai Ropero asistió a Javi Jiménez y el pase atrás de lateral encontró el pie derecho del canterano Galvañ, quien abrió el marcador con fortuna, ya que su disparo raso no llevaba excesivo peligro, pero pasó entre las piernas de un zaguero y eso despistó al portero.

The second half was clearly dominated by the Whites and Blues. Hercules pushed harder and found the reward of a goal in the 66th minute after a good collective move initiated by Rojas. Unai Ropero assisted Javi Jimenez, and the full-back's backward pass found the right foot of youth player Galvañ, who opened the scoring with some luck, as his low shot was not particularly threatening but slipped between a defender's legs, deceiving the goalkeeper.

El 1-0, celebrado con una camiseta de Soldevila al aire, encendió la mecha del Rico Pérez y el filial no reaccionó. Ben Hamed envió el balón al palo en el 62' tras una buena acción individual y Unai Ropero firmó el 2-0 en el 66' con un zurdazo a la escuadra tras recibir un buen pase interior del canterano De Palmas.

The 1-0, celebrated with a Soldevila shirt held aloft, ignited the Rico Perez, and the reserve team did not respond. Ben Hamed hit the post in the 62nd minute after a good individual effort, and Unai Ropero made it 2-0 in the 66th minute with a left-footed shot into the top corner after receiving a fine inside pass from youth player De Palmas.

El Atlético Madrileño pudo recortar distancias en el 80' en un penalti de Rentero tras pérdida de Jeremy de León que el colegiado rectificó tras verlo en el VAR y, poco después, en un rebote de Javi Jiménez que se colaba en la portería pero que fue repelido por Adrián Bolo en el último momento.

Atletico Madrileno had a chance to close the gap in the 80th minute with a penalty by Rentero after Jeremy de Leon's loss, which the referee overturned after consulting the VAR. Shortly after, a rebound from Javi Jimenez that was heading into the goal was cleared by Adrian Bolo at the last moment.

Para redondear la fiesta, Colomina cerró en el marcador en el 96' con un zurdazo desde la frontal del área a pase de Jeremy de León. El abrazo del catalán con Soldevila puso el punto y final a la primera gran tarde del Hércules esta temporada. Que vengan muchas más.

To cap off the celebration, Colomina sealed the scoreline in the 96th minute with a left-footed strike from the edge of the area, assisted by Jeremy de Leon. The Catalan's embrace with Soldevila marked the end of Hercules' first great afternoon this season. May there be many more.