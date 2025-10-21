Hercules Squad's Promise to Solde: "We'll Do It for You" Players rally around the Catalan forward after learning he will miss the season due to a severe knee injury

Lucas V. Belmar Alicante Tuesday, 21 October 2025, 09:20

Hercules' much-needed victory against Villarreal B (2-1) last Saturday brought no celebrations or smiles in the locker room. The second win of the season was completely overshadowed by the severe injury of the match's protagonist. Oriol Soldevila scored a brace that keeps Ruben Torrecilla on the bench, but the cost was high, as in the final minutes he severely injured his left knee in an accidental collision with an opponent. Last season's top scorer bids farewell to this season after tearing his cruciate ligament and will undergo surgery in the coming days as the first step in a recovery expected to last at least six months.

The Hercules locker room is deeply affected, not only because of Solde's importance in the attack, but also because he was a key figure in the group's human dynamics. The Catalan had offers from Second Division teams but decided to cut ties to focus on the goal of promoting with Hercules and reaching professional football in Alicante. That dream has been abruptly halted, and his teammates have sent messages of love and unconditional support on social media. Several of them shared the following phrase with a sense of unity: "We'll do it for you."

Carlos Mangada: "I still don't understand why football sometimes hits those who least deserve it, but I know that, as always, you will rise stronger than ever. I told you a while ago: in tough times, I'll be there because you're a friend, and we're in this together. As we've discussed many times, in the face of adversity: smile, keep your head high, and stay positive. Everything returns to its place, and you will too. From today, the journey back begins, and soon we'll be enjoying you on the pitch. You're an example, and you'll prove it again. I love you, friend."

Roger Colomina: "I have no doubt that this is just a pause to come back stronger. You're a fighter, and we'll be here, by your side, to accompany you through this process. The best, on and off the field. We'll do it for you, my friend. Always together."

Ben Hamed: "Stay strong, champ, we'll do it for you. God bless you."

Unai Ropero: "How unfair football is, you'll soon be making us enjoy it again. We're together, brother."

Samu Vázquez: "When something like this happens to someone as genuine and sincere as you, everyone around feels it as if it were happening to themselves. You don't deserve to go through this, but for people like you, football and life give back what you deserve, and you deserve everything. We're with you, you'll come back stronger, and don't lose that joy that defines you. Stay strong, my friend."

Adrián Bolo: "Stay strong, my friend. You're the best, and you proved it the other day, we'll do it for you. You'll come back much stronger, this is just a bump in the road."

Nico Espinosa: "I know you're ready to overcome this challenge life has given you. Always with joy and positivity, we're waiting for you, we'll fight for you in every match. I love you, friend."