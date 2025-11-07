Hercules Compelled to Return to Winning Ways Against Europa Torrecilla aims to strengthen his position with a third consecutive victory at Rico Pérez this Saturday at 16:15

Lucas V. Belmar Alicante Friday, 7 November 2025, 15:11

Pressure has returned to Hercules after securing just one point from the last two away games, making this Saturday's match at Rico Pérez against Europa crucial. While the season is far from over, the team needs to steer clear of relegation zones and avoid conceding the season as lost.

Once again, coach Rubén Torrecilla faces a pivotal match at an unusual time (16:15), which is inconvenient for nearly 12,000 Hercules season ticket holders. Ben Hamed's goal in Antequera, scored in the 100th minute, provided some relief and extended the coach's tenure, but more points cannot be dropped at Rico Pérez if a comeback is to be possible.

Injuries have eased for Torrecilla, allowing him to consider midfielder Unai Ropero, centre-back Nacho Monsalve, and full-back Samu Vázquez. Of these, only Ropero is likely to start, as the coach is expected to revert to his usual system of one forward supported by three midfielders.

Meanwhile, strikers Slavy and Fran Sol will seek their first goals this Saturday, and Retu is set to start at left-back, replacing the suspended Javi Jiménez. Youth player Jorge Galvañ will continue at right-back due to Samu Vázquez's fitness issues, and it remains to be seen who will fill the right-wing position vacated by the much-missed Oriol Soldevila. In recent away games, De Palmas has been chosen, though Puerto Rican Jeremy de León impressed in Antequera and fans at Rico Pérez are eager to see the Real Madrid loanee in action.

Newly promoted Europa arrives at Rico Pérez as the surprise package of the group, sitting third with seven points more than Hercules. Their squad features striker Jordi Cano, who has already scored seven goals. Managed by Aday Benítez, Europa has been particularly strong on their artificial turf, but come January, they will need to play on natural grass, including their match against Hercules.