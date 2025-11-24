Hercules Begins Renewal Talks with Captain Nico

Lucas V. Belmar Alicante Monday, 24 November 2025, 15:25 Comenta Share

Captain Nico Espinosa has returned to action for Hercules. He made his comeback on Saturday against Betis Deportivo, six months after his last match in the blue and white jersey. The Alicante-born winger had been training with the team for three weeks, feeling positive, and the new coach, Beto Company, decided it was time for him to get some competitive minutes. His contribution is expected to be crucial for Hercules' attack, and to achieve that, he needs to get back into the rhythm of playing.

Nico Espinosa suffered a severe ankle injury during the pre-season, which required surgery and took four months to recover. He adhered strictly to the recovery timeline and has returned even stronger. The only concern is the risk of a muscle injury during his initial matches, which is why he will remain on the bench next Sunday in Tarragona, playing only the last half hour at most.

With Nico back, Hercules will resume talks about his contract renewal. The 25-year-old captain's contract expires in June, and he will leave as a free agent if he does not extend his stay with the club, where he has trained and played exclusively. Hercules attempted to renew his contract while he was injured, but the youth academy graduate turned down an attractive offer that would have made him the highest-paid player in the squad. Nico's response was that he would not discuss the matter until he was fully fit and felt like a footballer again, as he wanted to focus entirely on his rehabilitation.

Unfazed by market rumours, Hercules respected his decision, and now owner Enrique Ortiz plans to take action to secure one of the team's key players. Technical secretary Paco Peña also sees his contract extension as a priority, and the player's agent, Antonio López from Benidorm, will soon need to make a statement.

Meanwhile, Hercules will start preparing on Tuesday for the challenging trip to Tarragona on Sunday. Coach Beto Company is regaining players, and against Nàstic, he will have winger Carlos Rojas and forward Fran Sol available, who missed the Betis Deportivo match due to suspension, as well as the now-recovered Alejandro Sotillos. This leaves only Roger Colomina and Oriol Soldevila sidelined due to injuries. Colomina is expected to return in January, while Soldevila will be back in the 26-27 season following a severe knee injury.