Hercules Aims to Break Away Curse in Tarragona The white-and-blue coach welcomes back Carlos Rojas and Fran Sol, but is likely to stick with the lineup that convincingly defeated Betis' reserve team.

Hercules faces a significant match this Sunday in Tarragona (4:00 PM, Movistar Plus and À Punt). The team, now led by Beto Company, will attempt to break their away curse in one of the most challenging venues in the league, as Nàstic is a strong contender for promotion and boasts players Hercules pursued this summer, such as forwards Cedric and Baselga.

The challenge is substantial for the Alicante team, which must look back eight months to recall their last away victory, achieved against Alcoyano on March 9, with goals from Roger Colomina and Javi Moreno. The former will not be present this Sunday in Tarragona due to a fractured clavicle, while the latter, much missed, decided to move on last summer to secure the best contract of his career in Armenia.

The anticipation surrounding Hercules' visit to Tarragona is significant, as the white-and-blue team arrives with renewed spirits and a very different playing style compared to that of Rubén Torrecilla. Now, with Beto Company at the helm, Hercules aims to take the initiative, take risks in ball distribution, press high, and dominate their opponents. Quite a task.

The white-and-blue coach continues to recover players and attackers Carlos Rojas and Fran Sol will travel to Tarragona, having missed the match against Betis Deportivo due to suspension. Despite these changes, it is highly likely that Beto Company will opt to maintain the lineup that performed solidly against the reserve team, consisting of: Carlos Abad, Samu Vázquez, Javi Rentero, Adrián Bolo, Javi Jiménez, Carlos Mangada, Ben Hamed, Antonio Aranda, Unai Ropero, Jeremy de León, and Slavy.

Meanwhile, captain Nico Espinosa continues to accumulate weeks of training with his teammates, but his presence in the lineup is ruled out after four months of recovery from a severe ankle injury. Beto Company urged "prudence and patience" with Nico on Friday, as they want to avoid any muscle injury that could sideline him for the final matches of 2025.

The new Hercules coach views this Sunday's clash as a major test: "Nàstic is also a historic club, with a great fan base, and it will be a match in a top venue. Moreover, Nàstic will come out with energy to show their fans they have character. For us, every away game is a magnificent opportunity to demonstrate our identity, which is to win regardless of the venue; we must go with that intention," stated Beto Company before traveling to Tarragona.