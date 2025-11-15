GeoGIS: The Tool Centralising Data and Streamlining Municipal Management in Alicante Province The Provincial Council Approves a Framework Agreement for Municipalities to Join and Implement This Territorial Management System

The Alicante Provincial Council has given the green light to the implementation of GeoGIS, a platform that centralises all territorial information and promises to streamline municipal management in the province. The tool will enable municipalities to better plan, make more precise decisions, and offer more efficient services thanks to unified access to georeferenced data.

This IT solution, already implemented in some Alicante municipalities, is a tool that allows councils to consult and analyse all existing spatial and geographical data in their municipalities to improve territorial management, decision-making, and service provision.

The second vice-president, Marina Sáez, who also holds the vice-presidency of the Geonet Board of Directors, highlighted that this new platform "will allow municipalities to improve decision-making, urban planning, and service provision, resulting in more agile and efficient management of local resources, while also promoting transparency and citizen participation."

The GeoGIS platform is managed by Geonet, a public company that acts as its own means and technical service of the Alicante Provincial Council, specialising in cartographic solutions for local administration, and favours greater efficiency and agility by implementing a spatial data infrastructure.

This system thus offers access to territorial information in a centralised manner, integrating multiple sets of georeferenced data such as street maps, cadastre, networks, heritage, environment, or urban planning into a single platform accessible from any internet-connected device.

The service, thanks to this framework agreement unanimously approved in the last provincial plenary session, is structured through specific orders that Geonet receives from the Provincial Council, thus ensuring technical support, consultancy, and assistance to municipalities.

"The initiative is part of the Alicante Provincial Council's commitment to digital transformation, sustainability, and the continuous improvement of public service provided by municipalities, contributing to the development of a more modern, efficient, and connected province," Sáez pointed out.