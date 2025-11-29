The Generalitat to Declare Official Mourning for Former President José Luis Olivas On November 30, flags will fly at half-mast on public buildings under the Generalitat's jurisdiction as a mark of respect.

The Generalitat will declare official mourning in the Valencian Community on Sunday, November 30, due to the passing of José Luis Olivas Martínez, former president of the Generalitat.

Olivas served as president from July 2002 to June 2003. He was also a deputy in Les Corts from 1995 to 2003, Minister of Economy and Finance from 1995 to 1999, and Vice President of the Consell from 1999 to 2002.

During the official mourning period, flags will fly at half-mast on public buildings under the Generalitat's jurisdiction as a sign of respect and condolence.

Furthermore, the Consell invites all Valencian institutions to support this measure and lower their flags to half-mast at their official headquarters.

With this gesture, the Generalitat, on behalf of the Valencian people, expresses its deep sorrow for this irreparable loss and extends its heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the former president.