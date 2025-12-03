The Future Masters of Fire to Ignite Alicante's Christmas Bonfire Students from the Local Development Agency's Apprentice Artist course will set up their final project in Montañeta Square

The Christmas bonfire this year will bear the mark of emerging talent. Students from the Apprentice Artist Constructor of Bonfires course, taught by the Guild of Bonfire Artists of Alicante at the Local Development Agency ImpulsAlicante, will be responsible for setting up this bonfire.

This is the final project of the training programme, now celebrating 25 years. The initiative thus establishes itself as a showcase for the generational shift in festive craftsmanship, offering students the opportunity to tackle a real work that will be admired by thousands of locals and visitors during the most special time of the year.

The setting up of the Alicante Christmas bonfire will take place on December 18th in the central Montañeta Square and will be done 'al tombe', following the tradition revived in 2023 when this bonfire returned to the festive calendar after years of absence.

The event will feature a music band, accompanying the collective effort of the students as they raise the central body of the bonfire, in a festive atmosphere that will also include the Belleas del Foc of Alicante and their dames d'honor.

Once set up, the Christmas bonfire will remain in Montañeta Square until December 21st, when around 8 PM, it will be burned.

This will be one of the most special moments for the apprentice course students, as the burning will mark the end of the project and they will see their work culminate in the very essence of the festival of fire. For many of them, it will be the first time they experience the thrill of seeing a bonfire built with their own hands burn.

The festive calendar highlights December 19th and 20th, when the traditional Fogueres i Barraques en Nadal dinners will be held. These gatherings bring together bonfire builders and revellers in a convivial atmosphere before Christmas.

During these evenings, one of the most anticipated moments will unfold, such as the unveiling of the location of the gatherings of the adult and children's candidates, an announcement that this year, as usual, will be made by the Mayor of Alicante, Luis Barcala.