French Warship 'Jacques Chevallier' Docks in Alicante Amid Joint Exercise with Moroccan Royal Navy The vessel docks at the city's port for a rest stop until this Sunday

Adrián Mazón Alicante Thursday, 20 November 2025, 13:10

On Thursday, the port of Alicante received an unexpected visit with the docking of the French Navy warship 'Jacques Chevallier'.

This vessel docked on Thursday at the port of Alicante for a crew rest stop. The 'Jacques Chevallier' will remain off the coast until this Sunday.

Ampliar The French ship 'Jacques Chevallier' in Alicante. OB

The visit of this French warship coincides with the joint naval exercise 'Chebec 25', taking place this November between the ports of Toulon and Tangier.

This annual operation brings together the Moroccan Royal Navy and the French Navy to strengthen defence cooperation between the two countries.

'Chebec 25' celebrates its 33rd edition, running until November 22, aiming to perfect operational coordination between the naval crews of France and Morocco.

Also on Thursday, November 20, the crews of both countries concluded the second phase of the operation in the port of Tangier, where performance was evaluated following exercises in Toulon.