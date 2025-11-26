Free Flamenco Concerts with Views from the Top of Santa Bárbara Castle Guitarist Antonio Muñoz and dancers Verónica and Rocío Sempere to perform in the new cycle at the Alicante fortress

Adrián Mazón Alicante Wednesday, 26 November 2025, 12:55

El castillo de Santa Bábara is preparing to embrace the spirit of flamenco. It does so with a new flamenco cycle that has ascended to the fortress until this December, featuring the last three performances and concerts.

The 'Flamenco en el Castillo' cycle, offering free access, is set to resonate once more with two shows this weekend.

The appointments with flamenco shows, featuring live music and dance, will take place on Saturday 29th and Sunday 30th November at 1 pm atop the Santa Bárbara Castle in Alicante.

Attendees will enjoy a chocolate tasting from La Vila Joiosa, courtesy of Marcos Tonda, one of the most emblematic companies in the sector.

Saturday performances at the castle

The first performance of the weekend will be 'Flamenco y Compás', this Saturday at 1 pm. It is headlined by Antonio Muñoz, the official guitarist of the 'El Cante de las Minas' festival.

Muñoz will present this show based on the deepest and most heartfelt art, seen through the lens of 25 years at the helm of the flamenco festival 'Cante de las Minas', world-renowned.

He is joined on stage by Bastian Contreras on vocals and the dancer Verónica from Lorca. She is part of the artist lineup of Córdoba Ecuestre at the Royal Stables and is a dancer for the renowned flamenco violinist Paco Montalvo.

Sunday show at the fortress

'Zambra Flamenca' is the flamenco show that will be held this Sunday 30th November at Santa Bárbara Castle, featuring the acclaimed Alicante dancer Rocío Sempere.

She is an artist with an extensive career on stages, both with other top-level artists and with her own productions. She is accompanied on stage by Antonio and Santiago Moreno on guitar and vocals.