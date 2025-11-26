Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Alicante dancer Rocío Sempere. CARLOS CHINESTA

Free Flamenco Concerts with Views from the Top of Santa Bárbara Castle

Guitarist Antonio Muñoz and dancers Verónica and Rocío Sempere to perform in the new cycle at the Alicante fortress

Adrián Mazón

Alicante

Wednesday, 26 November 2025, 12:55

Comenta

El castillo de Santa Bábara is preparing to embrace the spirit of flamenco. It does so with a new flamenco cycle that has ascended to the fortress until this December, featuring the last three performances and concerts.

The 'Flamenco en el Castillo' cycle, offering free access, is set to resonate once more with two shows this weekend.

Follow the TODOAlicante channel on WhatsApp

The appointments with flamenco shows, featuring live music and dance, will take place on Saturday 29th and Sunday 30th November at 1 pm atop the Santa Bárbara Castle in Alicante.

Attendees will enjoy a chocolate tasting from La Vila Joiosa, courtesy of Marcos Tonda, one of the most emblematic companies in the sector.

Saturday performances at the castle

The first performance of the weekend will be 'Flamenco y Compás', this Saturday at 1 pm. It is headlined by Antonio Muñoz, the official guitarist of the 'El Cante de las Minas' festival.

Performance this Saturday at Santa Bárbara Castle. TA

Muñoz will present this show based on the deepest and most heartfelt art, seen through the lens of 25 years at the helm of the flamenco festival 'Cante de las Minas', world-renowned.

He is joined on stage by Bastian Contreras on vocals and the dancer Verónica from Lorca. She is part of the artist lineup of Córdoba Ecuestre at the Royal Stables and is a dancer for the renowned flamenco violinist Paco Montalvo.

Sunday show at the fortress

'Zambra Flamenca' is the flamenco show that will be held this Sunday 30th November at Santa Bárbara Castle, featuring the acclaimed Alicante dancer Rocío Sempere.

She is an artist with an extensive career on stages, both with other top-level artists and with her own productions. She is accompanied on stage by Antonio and Santiago Moreno on guitar and vocals.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Muere una agente medioambiental tras caer 50 metros durante un descenso de rappel en Alicante
  2. 2 La pista de hielo de Alicante irá en el Muelle 12 durante la Navidad
  3. 3 El Hércules, en manos de la FIFA para dar de alta a Mehdi Puch
  4. 4 Cortes de tráfico y desvíos de autobuses el domingo por la Maratón Internacional Elche-Alicante
  5. 5 El alemán Blazic refuerza la portería del Hércules hasta 2027
  6. 6 El Millón de Euromillones toca en este municipio de Alicante
  7. 7 Alerta por el descontrol de colonias felinas en un municipio de Alicante: «Genera problemas de convivencia»
  8. 8 Estos son los dos restaurantes de Alicante que conservan sus dos Estrellas Michelin
  9. 9 Alicante dispara el supereje deportivo de la Vía Parque con grandes obras que transformarán las pistas e instalaciones de los barrios
  10. 10 Alicante limita las viviendas turísticas según los barrios y salva los hoteles de más categoría

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Free Flamenco Concerts with Views from the Top of Santa Bárbara Castle

Free Flamenco Concerts with Views from the Top of Santa Bárbara Castle