Six Flights Diverted from Málaga to Alicante-Elche Airport Due to Strong Winds Several connections had to be redirected to the Alicante terminal late Wednesday for landing due to adverse weather conditions.

Óscar Bartual Bardisa Alicante Friday, 14 November 2025, 12:25

During the late hours of Wednesday, up to six flights had to be diverted to Alicante-Elche Airport from Málaga due to adverse weather conditions. Strong gusts of wind forced a change in course for six Ryanair connections.

Up to five flights were diverted between 9:00 PM and 9:45 PM due to "strong crosswinds and gusts" at Málaga Airport, according to air traffic controllers on their 'X' account. The adverse weather caused delays for take-offs and landings as well as "diversions to alternative airports."

Of the seven total flights diverted, six ended up at the Alicante terminal, while one was redirected to Valencia Airport in Manises.

The first diverted flight was from Gothenburg, Sweden, which was supposed to land at 9:00 PM. The strong wind forced a change of plans for the Ryanair plane, diverting it to Alicante Airport. Subsequently, controllers decided to take the same action for the flight from Belfast.

In the following 40 minutes, the control tower at Málaga Airport continued diverting Ryanair planes, specifically from the routes of Dublin, Bratislava, and Knock (Ireland). The last flight diverted to the terminal located in El Altet was the plane from Lodz, Poland, which was scheduled to land at 11:15 PM on Wednesday, arriving past midnight in Alicante.

The operational website of Málaga Airport now shows complete normality on a day that was only marked by the seven connections that had to be diverted due to the wind.