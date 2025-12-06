The Five Most Important News Stories from Saturday, December 6 in Alicante TodoAlicante summarises the day with five key stories that have shaped the day's news

TodoAlicante's editorial team prepares a summary of the day with the five news stories that have shaped the events of this Saturday, December 6.

1 De Palmas ignites excitement in injury time, maintaining the 'Beto effect' at Hércules (2-1)

Beto Company has made a strong start at Hércules. The coin always lands heads up, even when the outlook is bleak. This was evident last week in Tarragona when the team was down 2-0 after half an hour, and again this Saturday at Rico Pérez when an error by Abad gave Torremoilinos the lead in the second half. But there is always a way out for Beto's Hércules. Click here to read the full story.

2 Alicante residents start Christmas shopping early

The four municipal markets in Alicante (Central, Benalúa, Babel, and Carolinas) have been bustling with activity since early December. The forward-thinking residents of Alicante are getting a head start on purchasing goods for Christmas Eve and the festive days to avoid last-minute price hikes. A smart strategy of buying and freezing to avoid surprises. Click here to read the full story.

3 A 20-month-old baby among six assisted after a traffic accident in Cox

Six people, including a 20-month-old baby, were assisted following a traffic accident involving two vehicles on the N-340 in the municipality of Cox. Among those attended were four women and a man aged between 36 and 75. Click here to read the full story.

4 Christmas campaign to create nearly 16,000 jobs in Alicante

Following a positive Black Friday in terms of hiring, companies are already signing contracts for the upcoming Christmas campaign, with commerce, logistics, transport, and hospitality sectors showing the highest demand for workers. Click here to read the full story.

5 The Consell to allocate 6 million to reduce wild boar population but rules out swine fever cases in the region

The Valencian Government is strengthening control over farms in the region against the threat of swine fever, despite no cases being reported in the entire autonomy so far. These monitoring and prevention measures will be implemented through a decree being prepared by the Consell, which includes a budget of 6 million euros to reduce the wild boar population. Click here to read the full story.

Extra Spectacular Entrance of Moors and Christians in Alicante

The procession included twelve filaes, three ballets, a dramatization of two fighters with simulated fire swords, Moorish and Christian stilt walkers, and four floats. Click here to read the full story.

