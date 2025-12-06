Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Entrance of Moors and Christians in Alicante, celebrated this Saturday. Shootori

The Five Most Important News Stories from Saturday, December 6 in Alicante

TodoAlicante summarises the day with five key stories that have shaped the day's news

Todo Alicante

Alicante

Saturday, 6 December 2025, 21:40

Comenta

TodoAlicante's editorial team prepares a summary of the day with the five news stories that have shaped the events of this Saturday, December 6.

  1. 1

    Imagen principal - De Palmas ignites excitement in injury time, maintaining the 'Beto effect' at Hércules (2-1)

    De Palmas ignites excitement in injury time, maintaining the 'Beto effect' at Hércules (2-1)

Beto Company has made a strong start at Hércules. The coin always lands heads up, even when the outlook is bleak. This was evident last week in Tarragona when the team was down 2-0 after half an hour, and again this Saturday at Rico Pérez when an error by Abad gave Torremoilinos the lead in the second half. But there is always a way out for Beto's Hércules. Click here to read the full story.

  1. 2

    Imagen principal - Alicante residents start Christmas shopping early

    Alicante residents start Christmas shopping early

The four municipal markets in Alicante (Central, Benalúa, Babel, and Carolinas) have been bustling with activity since early December. The forward-thinking residents of Alicante are getting a head start on purchasing goods for Christmas Eve and the festive days to avoid last-minute price hikes. A smart strategy of buying and freezing to avoid surprises. Click here to read the full story.

  1. 3

    Imagen principal - A 20-month-old baby among six assisted after a traffic accident in Cox

    A 20-month-old baby among six assisted after a traffic accident in Cox

Six people, including a 20-month-old baby, were assisted following a traffic accident involving two vehicles on the N-340 in the municipality of Cox. Among those attended were four women and a man aged between 36 and 75. Click here to read the full story.

  1. 4

    Imagen principal - Christmas campaign to create nearly 16,000 jobs in Alicante

    Christmas campaign to create nearly 16,000 jobs in Alicante

Following a positive Black Friday in terms of hiring, companies are already signing contracts for the upcoming Christmas campaign, with commerce, logistics, transport, and hospitality sectors showing the highest demand for workers. Click here to read the full story.

  1. 5

    Imagen principal - The Consell to allocate 6 million to reduce wild boar population but rules out swine fever cases in the region

    The Consell to allocate 6 million to reduce wild boar population but rules out swine fever cases in the region

The Valencian Government is strengthening control over farms in the region against the threat of swine fever, despite no cases being reported in the entire autonomy so far. These monitoring and prevention measures will be implemented through a decree being prepared by the Consell, which includes a budget of 6 million euros to reduce the wild boar population. Click here to read the full story.

  1. Extra

    Imagen principal - Spectacular Entrance of Moors and Christians in Alicante

    Spectacular Entrance of Moors and Christians in Alicante

The procession included twelve filaes, three ballets, a dramatization of two fighters with simulated fire swords, Moorish and Christian stilt walkers, and four floats. Click here to read the full story.

Receive news for free on your mobile

Subscribe to TodoAlicante's free news delivery services to receive the latest news from the province of Alicante on your mobile, through our App and WhatsApp channel, via this button:

Follow the TODO Alicante channel on WhatsApp

Another way to access. Open the WhatsApp application on your mobile and look for the news option. There, you should search for TodoAlicante in channels. Click follow and enable notifications to stay updated on everything happening in the province.

How to download the TODOAlicante app on your mobile

The app is available for free for both iOS and Android devices. To download it, simply access https://www.todoalicante.es/comun/app/ with your mobile, and this page will redirect you to your smartphone's app store.

Once you have downloaded the app, you must accept the permission to receive notifications through this channel.

If you have already downloaded the app but are not receiving alerts, you may need to enable this option from your device's notification settings.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Alicante externaliza la vigilancia municipal para liberar a policías locales y reforzar la seguridad
  2. 2 El mayor spoiler de la historia aparece en este belén de Alicante
  3. 3 Asalta un piso de Alicante quemado tras un incendio mientras la propietaria sigue ingresada en el hospital
  4. 4 El Elche fichará en enero: estas son las necesidades
  5. 5 «Cojonudo»: la respuesta de Mazón a Pradas tras ser informado de la situación en La Ribera y el Poyo
  6. 6 Los alicantinos adelantan las compras de Navidad
  7. 7 Alicante inicia los trámites para dotar a Gran Vía Sur de una zona verde deportiva
  8. 8 Los vecinos de Villafranqueza exigen infraestructuras, conexión y seguridad
  9. 9 Las cinco noticias más destacadas de este viernes 5 de diciembre en Alicante
  10. 10 Controlan un incendio forestal en las inmediaciones del embalse de Guadalest

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante The Five Most Important News Stories from Saturday, December 6 in Alicante

The Five Most Important News Stories from Saturday, December 6 in Alicante