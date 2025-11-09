Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Fishermen on a boat, in an archive image. Efe

The End of Bay Fishing? Over a Hundred Boats Await Brussels' Decision for 2026 Fishing Season

The Ministry of Agriculture Appeals to the European Commissioner to Determine the Number of Days the Valencian Fleet Can Operate

José Vicente Pérez Pardo

Alicante

Sunday, 9 November 2025, 07:30

Comenta

The fishing fleet of Alicante province, among others in the Mediterranean, is experiencing a period of uncertainty. This is not due to the waves they battle daily, but rather because they are awaiting the European Commission's decision on how many days they will be allowed to fish in 2026. All this, as of November 9th.

The uncertainty among the regional fleet, comprising around 201 boats, is evident. Of these, approximately 114 are anchored in Alicante province. Santa Pola hosts the largest number, 40, followed by Castellón de la Plana and then La Vila Joiosa.

201 boats in the Valencian Community

40 in Santa Pola, the largest regional fleet

114 fishing vessels in Alicante province

40 in Santa Pola, the largest regional fleet

Therefore, the Ministry of Agriculture has contacted the European Commissioner for Fisheries, Greek Costas Kadis, to arrange a meeting to at least ascertain how many days they can fish next year. The Valencian Government is working alongside other Mediterranean regions, from north to south: Catalonia, Balearic Islands, Murcia, and Andalusia.

Drag fishing boats in the Mediterranean have been able to fish between 120 and 130 days this year, following an agreement to recover the fishing days of 2024. The initial proposal from the European Commission suggested a drastic reduction to just 27 days a year, but this was modified in exchange for the fleet implementing sustainability measures. This represented a 79% decrease from the previous benchmark, unsustainable for any vessel.

However, these 130 days have proven insufficient in some cases. Some boats have already exhausted them and must remain ashore until January. They miss the entire Christmas season, where catches are highly valued, as the price of various species, especially shellfish, skyrockets, yielding significant profits.

Follow the TODO Alicante channel on WhatsApp

A situation that the Valencian Government is fighting not to repeat in the next financial year. Thus, the Minister of Agriculture, Miguel Barrachina, joins the fishermen's call and urges the Spanish Government to "defend in Europe that fishermen can fish for 180 days to ensure the viability of the sector in the Valencian Community."

In the absence of action from the central Government, the autonomous regions have directly approached European authorities to understand their intentions and relay them to the fishermen. So far, there has been no response from Brussels, while the fleet waits anxiously.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Las incógnitas del crimen de la casa de campo de Elche: un cumpleaños que acabó con un asesinato a sangre fría
  2. 2 Los Riquelme se lanzan a enseñar en las Américas el mejor arroz de Alicante
  3. 3 Moncloa cuenta con un acuerdo «rápido» entre Feijóo y Abascal para sustituir a Mazón evitando elecciones
  4. 4 Arrestada por desviar la pensión de su ex y pedir préstamos a su nombre
  5. 5 Unai Ropero despierta al Hércules a tiempo y deja tres puntos de oro en el Rico Pérez (1-0)
  6. 6 Doctor Aldo, el alicantino arquitecto de campeones
  7. 7 Las Hogueras de Alicante remarcan la cláusula de confidencialidad para el jurado de la bellea del foc
  8. 8 Las cinco noticias más destacadas de este sábado 8 de noviembre en Alicante
  9. 9 Los vecinos de Benalúa no se rinden: 100 semanas exigiendo un centro social
  10. 10 El Ayuntamiento de Alicante media en 442 conflictos vecinales en la Zona Norte en seis meses

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante The End of Bay Fishing? Over a Hundred Boats Await Brussels' Decision for 2026 Fishing Season

The End of Bay Fishing? Over a Hundred Boats Await Brussels&#039; Decision for 2026 Fishing Season