Feijóo urges Vox to 'facilitate a new president of the Generalitat as soon as possible' The president of the Popular Party encourages the Valencian regional organisation: 'The PP will not leave you alone in the face of the challenge ahead'

José Vicente Pérez Pardo Alicante Monday, 3 November 2025, 13:20 Comenta Share

The president of the Popular Party, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, advocates for continuity in the Valencian Generalitat following the resignation of Carlos Mazón this Monday. The resignation of the head of the Consell opens a period of uncertainty, with the question of whether Vox will support a new popular candidate, who would be the secretary general, Juanfran Pérez Llorca.

He has asked Vox, without naming them, in his speech after the National Executive Committee meeting held at the party's national headquarters: 'I ask the parties supporting the Government to rise to the occasion, to act with the responsibility that the Valencian people deserve, and to facilitate a new president as soon as possible.'

Informal contacts between the PP and Vox have already begun at the regional level this weekend. However, it will be their president, Santiago Abascal, who decides the position of his deputies in Les Corts. As far as is known, dialogue has not yet been opened from the national leaderships.

The holding of regional elections was one of the points of discussion that Mazón and Núñez Feijóo maintained throughout the weekend. In the end, the PPCV will attempt to continue in the Valencian Generalitat without going to the polls.

In this situation, Feijóo could do nothing but support Mazón's 'correct' decision, acknowledging that he has suffered a political 'hunt' orchestrated by the central Government.

Moreover, he contrasted the attitude of the resigned head of the Consell with that of the Prime Minister: 'Mazón has given a lesson to those who assume nothing,' referring to Pedro Sánchez. The Popular Party hopes to now begin a new narrative, not only about the chronology of October 29 but also the days that followed. 'They no longer have a shield,' Feijóo stated, warning the PSOE that they will not be able to 'erase' their responsibility in the tragedy that recorded 229 deaths in Valencia.

One of the criticisms against Pedro Sánchez's Government for not declaring a national emergency during the storm on October 29, 2024.

Finally, the Popular Party president also referred to the victims of the storm, 'the first objective and duty of this party.' 'We owe them reparation,' he warns. 'And we will never use them.'