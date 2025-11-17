Father Oltra: The Guardian of Pare Pere's Legacy in Dénia The Hermitage of the Holy Blood, located in Montgó, celebrates its golden anniversary with thousands visiting the prayer site chosen by Friar Pedro Esteve four centuries ago.

There is a pilgrimage site in Montgó, one of the most renowned landscapes in the Valencian Community, known as the Pare Pere's hut and the hermitage built 50 years ago in honour of this Franciscan friar from Dénia, whose canonisation process is underway at the Holy See in Rome.

Father Enrique Oltra knows much about this, having become the guardian of what was Friar Pedro Esteve's "prayer shelter" for over four decades, dating back to 1638, more than four centuries ago.

The rocky outcrop and Moorish refuge where Pare Pere found his place for prayer transformed over the years into the well-known hut bearing his name, located right next to the hermitage in honour of the Holy Blood or Pare Pere. A sanctuary built in 1975 by a group of citizens from Dénia, including Patricio Mut, Germán González, Antonio Ferrer, and José Pallarés, which only opened once a year: on June 28th, the feast day of Pare Pere.

The Pare Pere's Hut, the calvary, and the facade of the Hermitage of the Holy Blood. Tino Calvo

It was in 1983 when Father Oltra opened the oratory for worship on weekends. A year later, as the vice-postulator for the beatification cause of the Dénia friar, the Franciscan left his life in Valencia to attend to the small temple.

Since then, it has become a mandatory pilgrimage site for people from all over the world who travel to Dénia each year to spend their holidays or settle in this ancient and welcoming city.

The religious figure, recruited by Pope Francis as a Theology professor in Argentina, has dedicated over 40 years to the maintenance and care of the sanctuary and has witnessed thousands of worshippers visiting this place of rest and prayer. In fact, before the pandemic, around 300 people of all nationalities attended the masses he officiated every Saturday and Sunday of the year. Nowadays, fewer people travel to Montgó for religious services and to visit the calvary, but every day, worshippers and curious visitors come to see what is a tribute to the revered Pare Pere.

Besides the chapel, which displays 55 tile murals illustrating the life of Pare Pere step by step, the site houses the Stations of the Cross, initiated by the Franciscan with the sole purpose that "the people of Dénia could, throughout the year and especially during Lent and Holy Week, recall the devout gesture of Pare Pere." It is a simple and humble garden, but "in a very beautiful corner."

Thus, the dignification work carried out over the years by Father Oltra at the site chosen by Friar Pedro Esteve for prayer was rewarded with the title of Adoptive Son of Dénia. A recognition from the town for the work of this Franciscan, who is respected and loved by the worshippers who pray each week for the continuation of the vice-postulator of the beatification cause of Pare Pere in this temple.

In fact, lovers of this secluded spot in Alicante say that if he ever retires or is forced to leave the chapel, the building would be "completely empty and at the mercy of squatters. We know how the streets and legislation are, which is very permissive. We cannot and will not allow it."