The Endless List of Injuries at Hércules: The Current State of the Squad Nine players are sidelined due to various ailments, some of which are severe

Lucas V. Belmar Alicante Monday, 27 October 2025, 15:25

The painful defeat of Hércules in Seville (2-0), the fifth in nine matches, comes with a heavy toll in the form of injuries. Up to three players requested substitutions against the Sevilla reserve team, which significantly increases the list of absentees, as some injuries are long-term. Below, we review the status of the injured players:

UNAI ROPERO: The attacking midfielder on loan from Alavés raised alarms in Seville by requesting a substitution due to knee discomfort in an incident that inevitably reminded many of Oriol Soldevila's. Ropero was quite shaken, and Torrecilla mentioned in a press conference that he likely suffers from a patellar subluxation. The duration of his absence is unknown, but his absence is particularly concerning as he was the natural replacement for Soldevila.

ALEJANDRO SOTILLOS: In Seville, he suffered a muscle tear and will be out for several weeks. The Madrid-born centre-back had provided solidity in the heart of the defence alongside Rentero, but his absence does not seem particularly severe as Adrián Bolo is waiting in the wings and Nacho Monsalve is expected to return soon.

ROGER COLOMINA: An injury to the collarbone and shoulder area forced him to request a substitution in Seville and he is awaiting tests to determine the duration of his absence, as it seems likely he will need surgery due to a fracture. His absence is particularly significant as Torrecilla has not found the right balance in midfield, and the Catalan has played almost every match.

CARLOS ROJAS: Muscle discomfort suffered against Atlético Madrileño left him out of the squad for the trip to Seville. There is no medical report from Hércules, and he is doubtful for the next match in Antequera.

ORIOL SOLDEVILA: He will not play again this season after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. He will undergo surgery in the coming days and has an offer from Enrique Ortiz to extend his contract with Hércules until 2029.

NICO ESPINOSA: The captain is in the final stages of his recovery process but has not yet started training with the group, so he will not return soon. During pre-season, he suffered a dislocation of the peroneal tendon in his ankle.

NACHO MONSALVE: The Madrid-born centre-back could return this week or next after undergoing conservative treatment to overcome his knee tendinitis. His experience should be crucial in defence, which is why he was a starter in the first league match. He has been sidelined since then.

SAMU VÁZQUEZ: He is entering his third week of absence due to a muscle injury about which the club has not provided further information. In his absence, the right-back position is being covered, with distinction, by the youth player Jorge Galvañ.

RICHIE DAPPAH: In March, he suffered a rupture of the patellar tendon in his right knee and will not be available until December. If he recovers well, the winger will likely be loaned out in January, as he does not occupy an under-23 spot.