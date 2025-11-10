'EmerGenteZ' bursts into Alicante as the festival that breaks the rules of young art The Gil-Albert Institute creates a unique event to boost new creators with theatre, music, dance, and urban art

Adrián Mazón Alicante Monday, 10 November 2025, 22:10

Young art takes the stage. The Alicante Institute of Culture Juan Gil-Albert has launched 'EmerGenteZ', a festival set to shake up the cultural scene and provide a real platform for the province's most promising creators.

The first edition will be held next Saturday, November 29, at the Los Molinos Youth Centre in San Vicente del Raspeig, promising a day of talent, energy, and creativity without labels.

Throughout the day, from 10 am to 6 pm, the public can enjoy a varied programme including theatre, dance, music, painting, and urban art, with artists selected by the Gil-Albert team from the submitted proposals.

The Deputy for Culture, Juan de Dios Navarro, explained that the idea arises to "give voice to young people from different disciplines encompassed in Generation Z, aged between 18 and 25, who work within the province of Alicante, with the aim of finding a space to present their creative proposals."

Meanwhile, the director of the IAC, Cristina Martínez, emphasized that the event will maintain staggered schedules to promote connection and the creation of new relationships among participants. This way, "it also allows the public to visit all disciplines."

'EmerGenteZ' will be, in addition to a showcase, a laboratory of ideas where the public will have a leading role, as they will be able to evaluate performances and works, alongside representatives of the Gil-Albert and local authorities. The most outstanding projects could be incorporated into future cultural activities of the Institute.

Although participation does not have financial support, the value lies in visibility and the possibility of being part of the official Gil-Albert programme. The festival invites non-professional artists born or residing in the province of Alicante to participate, and registrations are open until November 20 on the Institute's website.