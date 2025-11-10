Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Los Molinos Centre in San Vicente. DA

'EmerGenteZ' bursts into Alicante as the festival that breaks the rules of young art

The Gil-Albert Institute creates a unique event to boost new creators with theatre, music, dance, and urban art

Adrián Mazón

Alicante

Monday, 10 November 2025, 22:10

Comenta

Young art takes the stage. The Alicante Institute of Culture Juan Gil-Albert has launched 'EmerGenteZ', a festival set to shake up the cultural scene and provide a real platform for the province's most promising creators.

The first edition will be held next Saturday, November 29, at the Los Molinos Youth Centre in San Vicente del Raspeig, promising a day of talent, energy, and creativity without labels.

Throughout the day, from 10 am to 6 pm, the public can enjoy a varied programme including theatre, dance, music, painting, and urban art, with artists selected by the Gil-Albert team from the submitted proposals.

The Deputy for Culture, Juan de Dios Navarro, explained that the idea arises to "give voice to young people from different disciplines encompassed in Generation Z, aged between 18 and 25, who work within the province of Alicante, with the aim of finding a space to present their creative proposals."

Meanwhile, the director of the IAC, Cristina Martínez, emphasized that the event will maintain staggered schedules to promote connection and the creation of new relationships among participants. This way, "it also allows the public to visit all disciplines."

Follow the TODOAlicante channel on WhatsApp

'EmerGenteZ' will be, in addition to a showcase, a laboratory of ideas where the public will have a leading role, as they will be able to evaluate performances and works, alongside representatives of the Gil-Albert and local authorities. The most outstanding projects could be incorporated into future cultural activities of the Institute.

Although participation does not have financial support, the value lies in visibility and the possibility of being part of the official Gil-Albert programme. The festival invites non-professional artists born or residing in the province of Alicante to participate, and registrations are open until November 20 on the Institute's website.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 La Argentina de Messi se instala en la provincia de Alicante
  2. 2 Papelería Eutimio: 90 años de historia en el corazón de Alicante
  3. 3 Vecinos reducen a un ladrón tras robar una cadena de oro en pleno centro de Alicante
  4. 4 Un guardia civil fuera de servicio frustra un robo a un ciclista a plena luz del día en Santa Pola
  5. 5 EasyJet lanza su campaña de descuentos más ambiciosa para volar desde el aeropuerto de Alicante-Elche con motivo de su 30º aniversario
  6. 6 Locura por ver al Real Madrid en Elche: el club abre la venta general con colas virtuales de más de mil aficionados
  7. 7 Los vecinos del PAU 1 de Alicante tienen miedo: botellón y «rituales satánicos» en el parque Juan Pablo II
  8. 8 Tres hombres ingresan en prisión por el secuestro y la violación de una mujer en Alicante
  9. 9 Detenida en Alicante una madre acusada de causar lesiones oculares a su hijo de dos años
  10. 10 Un rescate que sale caro en Benitatxell

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante 'EmerGenteZ' bursts into Alicante as the festival that breaks the rules of young art

&#039;EmerGenteZ&#039; bursts into Alicante as the festival that breaks the rules of young art