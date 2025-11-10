Elda to Open New Parking Facility for 160 Cars The area of the former Emérito Maestre factory will also feature green spaces, trees, LED lighting, and electric charging points.

Elda continues to transform its urban spaces. The mayor, Rubén Alfaro, presented the project on Monday for the construction of a new public and free parking facility on the site of the former Emérito Maestre factory, which will have 160 spaces and 68 trees of various species to create shaded and resting areas.

The initiative, part of the 'Elda is part of you' investment plan, will urbanise more than 6,000 square metres with roads, green areas, and permeable pavement to facilitate water drainage on rainy days. Additionally, it will include LED lighting, a drip irrigation system, and pre-installation for electric charging points and a fire prevention network.

"The goal is to offer a comfortable, safe, and sustainable parking solution that eases parking pressure in the Old Town area," stated Alfaro, who was accompanied by the Public Space Councillor, José Antonio Amat, and the municipal engineer Marc Pastor.

The new space will have access from Ópalo and Juan de Austria streets and will maintain 13 existing trees, adding 55 new specimens—including elms, mulberries, and jacarandas—to reach a total of 68 trees, preventing the site from becoming an "asphalt island."

The project has a budget of 1.25 million euros and a completion time of five months from the start of the works. Meanwhile, the site will be provisionally opened this week with a capacity for about 90 vehicles until the full urbanisation begins.

"This provisional opening will compensate for the spaces lost during the works and provide an immediate solution for the residents of the Old Town," highlighted Amat, who emphasised that the new parking facility "is located just a few metres from the historic centre and will provide easy and free access for residents and visitors."

Alfaro recalled that the creation of this parking facility "was an electoral commitment that is now beginning to become a reality after completing the process of acquiring the land." With this initiative, the Elda City Council strengthens its model of a sustainable city, with more green spaces, accessible and adapted to current mobility needs.