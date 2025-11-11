Elda Local Police Unveils New Shooting Range The facility, covering an area of 350 square meters with five shooting lanes, is among the best in the province.

La Policía Local de Elda now has the opportunity to sharpen their shooting skills at their new range. This new facility will aid officers in training and development, enhancing their ability to perform their duties, as detailed by Mayor Rubén Alfaro.

The mayor of Elda, accompanied by the Councillor for Citizen Security, Silvia Ibáñez, and the Chief Commissioner of the Elda Local Police, Francisco Cazorla, highlighted the features of "a model facility whose launch has been delayed for some time, but is now operational."

The range spans approximately 350 square meters, featuring five shooting lanes and equipped with all necessary safety and soundproofing systems.

The Mayor of Elda stated that this shooting range will primarily serve the Elda Local Police, but a regulation is being drafted to allow officers from other security forces to also conduct their training here. "Our city boasts one of the finest shooting ranges, both in terms of size and technical features, as well as safety systems."

Continuing, Rubén Alfaro mentioned that the range is part of a project announced recently for the construction of a new building for the Local Police headquarters. In fact, some departments have already moved to this pavilion to continue operations until the new headquarters is completed. "Once this project is finished, the Elda Local Police will be equipped with the best resources to handle emergencies and serve the community."