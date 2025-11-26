Elda to Host Third Edition of 'Sabor a Elda' from March 5 to 15 Bars, restaurants, and bakeries can register until January to participate in the 2026 gastronomic event

Elda is preparing for a new edition of 'Sabor a Elda', with more gastronomic proposals and greater participation from establishments.

Ismael Martínez Elda Wednesday, 26 November 2025, 14:15 Comenta Share

Elda is gearing up to host the third edition of 'Sabor a Elda', the gastronomic event returning from March 5 to 15, aiming to highlight the local culinary richness. Over two consecutive weekends, from Thursday to Sunday, bars, restaurants, cafes, and bakeries in the city will offer menus, tapas, and creations inspired by tradition, local produce, and creativity.

This new edition strengthens the event's commitment to Elda's gastronomy, encouraging participating establishments to present proposals that reflect the characteristic flavours and ingredients of the municipality.

To ensure the quality of the creations, a committee of gastronomic experts has been established to advise, guide, and evaluate each proposal, thereby contributing to elevating the culinary level of the event.

The previous edition featured 36 registered establishments and received an exceptional response from the public, with thousands enjoying the creations and significant reach on social media and in the press.

Looking ahead to 2026, the goal is to continue growing and offer unique experiences that pay homage to Elda's cuisine while projecting it into the future with innovative and high-quality proposals.

Interested establishments have until January 10, 2026, to register. Applications must be submitted digitally to saboraelda@quimicacreativa.com or in person at Quimicacreativa's offices (C/ Manuel Maestre, 4), Monday to Thursday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The complete rules and registration form are available on turismo.elda.es and elda.portaldelcomerciante.com.