Elche progresses with new restaurant in Municipal Park accommodating a thousand people The venue will open in May and the City Council plans to integrate the Rotonda into the cultural and gastronomic programme

Progress of the new gastronomic and event space in the heart of Elche's Palm Grove.

Elche Mayor Pablo Ruz and members of the municipal government visited the restoration works of the Municipal Park restaurant on Wednesday. This venue, closed since 2018, will reopen in May 2026 as a prime location for events in the heart of Elche's Palm Grove.

Ruz highlighted that this new space will have a capacity for 1,000 people, addressing a significant need for the city. "In Elche, we need a venue of this nature, which will serve as a location nestled in a UNESCO environment, as there is currently nothing comparable," he stated. The mayor emphasised the milestone of "unblocking such a significant project" and thanked the developers "for their financial effort and commitment to utilising existing elements, structures, and volumes."

"We can only thank the business community that wants the city to advance and evolve," Ruz affirmed, also recalling the complexity of obtaining the necessary authorisations.

The mayor further explained that the City Council is working to permanently integrate the Rotonda of the Municipal Park into the restaurant's programme. "We all have our personal memories in this event space that transcends gastronomy; it is a cultural element of the collective imagination of the people of Elche," he noted.

The project's architect, Diego Castaño, indicated that the works are progressing as planned and that the future complex will feature three distinct areas, including the main terrace and the area intended to highlight the dome, although they can also be used together to reach their maximum capacity. Additionally, the basement is being restored to host night events.

"It is about making the most of what was already built and not having technical limitations for any future use," Castaño stated.

Meanwhile, the project's promoter, Carlos López, mentioned that the expectation is to complete the works by May to then begin programming as a modular multi-space.

Mayor Pablo Ruz visits the construction site of the future Municipal Park restaurant, set to open in May 2026. A.E.

The building will feature a ground floor with two event halls and a third for the restaurant's daily use. The kitchen will remain in its original location, and the bathrooms will be renovated to serve all halls and comply with regulations. The basement will house changing rooms, service toilets, storage, and a performance hall equipped for seated audiences.

The main entrance to the building will be through the east facade, although there will be entrances available on all sides. The future restaurant will offer a menu based on the Mediterranean diet and Elche's gastronomy.