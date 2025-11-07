Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

The new official store of Elche CF opens in Preferencia to bring its products closer to the franjiverde fans. Elche CF

Elche CF Opens New Official Store Inside Martínez Valero Stadium

The space opens on November 7 in the Preferencia area for the match against Real Sociedad

Ismael Martinez

Elche

Friday, 7 November 2025, 14:00

Comenta

Elche CF takes a new step in enhancing the fan experience with the opening of a new official store inside the Martínez Valero stadium. Located in the Preferencia area, this retail point will bring the club's products closer to supporters entering through that section of the stadium, strengthening the bond with the franjiverde fans.

The store will feature the first, second, and third official jerseys of the season, as well as a wide range of Elche CF merchandise and scarves, catering to all audiences.

The design and assembly of the new store have been carried out in collaboration with Grupo GP, a local company with which the club has partnered to create a modern, functional space that represents the franjiverde identity.

The official opening will take place this Friday at 8:00 PM, with the presence of Elche CF president Joaquín Buitrago, who will be responsible for inaugurating the new retail point. The store will open its doors from 7:30 PM, coinciding with the pre-match activities against Real Sociedad at Martínez Valero.

With this initiative, Elche CF reaffirms its commitment to continuously improving fan services, offering a more comfortable, complete, and personalized experience within the stadium.

