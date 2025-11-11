Elche to Face Quintanar del Rey in Copa del Rey Second Round The Franjiverde team will visit the Castilla-La Mancha side after a 0-4 victory against UD Los Garres

T. A. Elche Tuesday, 11 November 2025, 13:55

Elche's manager, Eder Sarabia, now knows their opponent for the Copa del Rey second round. They will face CD Quintanar del Rey, a team in Group V of the Segunda RFEF, the same as Elche Ilicitano, currently at the bottom of the standings. The match will take place between December 2nd and 4th, and the tie will be a single match.

Elche comfortably defeated the modest Los Garres 0-4 in the first round in a match with little history, played at the Nueva Condomina, decided by goals from Adam, Martim Neto, Mendoza, and Fede Redondo.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Alejandro Iturbe, one of Elche's signings for the current season, is the only player in the squad yet to have minutes in the current league championship and will not have any this coming weekend due to the international break.

The Madrid-born goalkeeper arrived this summer from Atlético de Madrid as a future prospect for the club, but so far he has been overshadowed by veteran Matías Dituro and Iñaki Peña, on loan from Barcelona, who have shared the starting role.

Iturbe has also not had the chance to participate in the Copa del Rey, as Sarabia opted for Dituro in the first round. The Franjiverde coach has expressed satisfaction with the performance of his three goalkeepers on several occasions and admitted that the Madrid native, despite training at a high level, will find it "a bit more challenging" due to the existing competition in his position.

As the first third of the league approaches, Elche has used 27 players throughout the championship, although some, like Mourad or Jairo Izquierdo, left the club in the final hours of the transfer window. Full-back Álvaro Núñez, midfielder Aleix Febas, and forward Rafa Mir are the only players who have participated in all 12 matches played, establishing themselves as key figures in Sarabia's plans.