Elche CF Achieves Season's Biggest Impact with Real Madrid Match The event gathered over 31,000 fans at the Martínez Valero and surpassed 3.8 million TV viewers

Elche CF was undoubtedly one of the main highlights last Sunday. The match against Real Madrid not only filled screens and headlines but also thrilled an entire city that had been eagerly awaiting the clash.

The atmosphere, from the early hours, indicated that this was no ordinary match.

The Martínez Valero stadium was completely captivated despite the result and the controversial plays of the match, with more than 31,000 fans watching live, marking the best attendance of the season.

Seeing the stadium so alive with football, energy, and nerves reminded everyone why the franjiverde club is the revelation team. Additionally, the support in the stands was mirrored in homes: the broadcast attracted 1.21 million viewers on conventional television, a figure that rises to 3,866,280 when including Horeca consumption, meaning viewership in bars, restaurants, and hotels. It was one of those nights where the match was experienced both inside and outside the stadium.

With such figures, the match became the most-watched sports broadcast of the weekend, reaffirming Elche CF's ability to attract national audiences.

And there's more. Highlights, clips, and reactions flooded audiovisual platforms, while on social media, the match went viral within minutes.

Interactions, comments, and views multiplied, generating an impact that not only strengthens the Elche CF brand but also boosts the name of Elche beyond the sports realm, as highlighted by the club. A kind of media wave that started with a match and ended up projecting the city across the national territory.

Separately, Quintanar del Rey has already put tickets on sale for the second round of the Copa del Rey against Elche CF, a match that has stirred excitement among the franjiverde fans. The club from Cuenca has set a flat rate of 40 euros for all seats, regardless of the stadium area.