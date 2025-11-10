Discontent Among Hércules Fans Over Ticket Prices for Elda Match

Lucas V. Belmar Alicante Monday, 10 November 2025, 15:10 Comenta Share

El Eldense aims to capitalise on Hércules' visit this Sunday (16:15 hours) at the Nuevo Pepico Amat, and the Hércules fans have already expressed their deep discontent over prices they deem excessive for Primera RFEF, the third tier of Spanish football.

Eldense has declared the provincial derby as 'club day', meaning their season ticket holders will also have to pay. Meanwhile, Hércules supporters have been allocated the south stand, with tickets priced at 25 euros each. Criticism on various social media platforms has been swift, with many Hércules fans opting not to travel to Elda, choosing instead to watch the match on the regional television channel À Punt.

Eldense has announced that Hércules fans have 775 tickets available in the aforementioned south stand, and the blue and red club is also selling tickets in other stands for 30 and 35 euros for adults.

Both teams approach the derby in similar situations, as after a season start full of doubts, they now find themselves two and three points away from the promotion spots, respectively. Eldense performs better under the experienced Claudio Barragán and boasts players well-known in the second division like Fidel and Dioni, while Hércules has soared with three consecutive home victories against Villarreal B, Atlético Madrileño, and Europa.

Hércules' coach Rubén Torrecilla will be without injured players Alejandro Sotillos, Roger Colomina, and Oriol Soldevila for this Sunday, while winger Nico Espinosa will also not be ready as he has just started training with his teammates and needs more practice and confidence before returning to the pitch, likely next week against Betis B or during the visit to Nàstic de Tarragona.

Additionally, academy player Jorge Galvañ is unlikely to be available for Elda, having requested a substitution against Europa due to a muscle injury in the hamstring area. This setback is of lesser concern as Samu Vázquez has recovered and returned to good form last Saturday.

The victory against Europa allowed Hércules to settle in the mid-table, and now it's time to prove themselves away from Rico Pérez, as they are the second-worst away team in the group. The management is clear that this trend is unsustainable, mirroring last season's performance, and competing for promotion under these circumstances will be impossible.