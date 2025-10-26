Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Rendering of the new green facade. GVA

Dénia's Judicial Headquarters to Feature a Green Facade for Energy Efficiency

Justice Department invests over half a million euros in a natural system to regulate building temperature year-round

Tere Compañy Martínez

Alicante

Sunday, 26 October 2025, 19:25

La Conselleria de Justicia y Administración Pública ha sacado a licitación las obras para construir una envolvente vegetal en la sede judicial de Dénia. La actuación, valorada en 542.258 euros, busca mejorar la eficiencia energética del edificio y reducir el uso de sistemas de climatización.

The project involves covering the south and west facades of the building with a green facade that will act as a natural solar control system. During hot months, it will serve as a barrier against radiation and heat, while in colder months, it will allow sunlight and warmth to pass through, thus contributing to interior thermal comfort.

The current facades, constructed with glass curtain walls, are the main source of natural light for the building. However, in summer, they also become a heat source that necessitates the use of air conditioning. With this intervention, Dénia will have a sustainable solution that not only reduces energy consumption but also mitigates the well-known 'heat island effect'.

The design plans for the installation of seven vertical volumes as fixed slats, with plant gardens on both sides. These structures will be separated from the building and connected by metal walkways that will allow for plant maintenance, guide irrigation systems, and reinforce the structure against wind or seismic movements.

Smart irrigation and water use

The system will feature an automated irrigation telecontrol network, optimizing water consumption. A 10,000-litre underground tank will also be installed to collect and reuse excess irrigation water, along with a manhole with the necessary pressure group for the system's operation.

This action is part of the Justice Department's plan to reduce the energy impact of public buildings and move towards a more sustainable administration.

