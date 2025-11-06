Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Course on 'Dance Therapy and Coaching for Entrepreneurial Women'. IMPULSALICANTE

Controversy Surrounds 'Dance Therapy' Workshop for Entrepreneurial Women in Alicante

Opposition Criticises the Course with Vox Questioning its Job Relevance and Compromís Criticising its 'Mystical' Approach Against Real Equality Policies

Adrián Mazón

Alicante

Thursday, 6 November 2025, 07:40

Comenta

The municipal 'dance therapy' course for entrepreneurial women, part of the Female Talent School of the Local Development Agency, quickly sparked controversy with responses from opposition groups in the Alicante City Council.

While the programme is promoted as an innovative tool to strengthen female leadership through movement and self-awareness, some municipal groups question its usefulness and timeliness.

The deputy spokesperson for the Vox municipal group, Carmen Robledillo, criticised the initiative for being detached from the real needs of the local labour market. Such courses, she noted, have little or nothing to do with the actual needs of our city's productive fabric.

In this regard, she labelled the 'dance therapy' course as 'irresponsible', arguing that Alicante needs practical and employment-oriented training, not self-help workshops with ideological purposes.

Imagen - 'Alicante needs practical and employment-oriented training, not self-help workshops with ideological purposes'

'Alicante needs practical and employment-oriented training, not self-help workshops with ideological purposes'

Carmen Robledillo

Deputy Spokesperson of Vox in the Alicante City Council

The councillor adds that while sectors such as hospitality, social care, or digitalisation continue to demand personnel, the City Council opts for 'activities that do not guarantee job opportunities'. It is yet another example of the diversion of public funds towards showcase policies, instead of investing in true professional training.

Meanwhile, Compromís councillor Sara Llobell also criticised the workshop, framing it as 'pseudo-empowerment' by the Government team. 'Once again, the PP government shows that their concept of female entrepreneurship support leans more towards mystical self-help than real public policies of equality and employment'.

Imagen - 'Mental health is a serious issue and should be addressed with professional resources and from the public sector, not with improvised workshops'

'Mental health is a serious issue and should be addressed with professional resources and from the public sector, not with improvised workshops'

Sara Llobell

Councillor of Compromís in the Alicante City Council

Llobell defended the importance of emotional well-being but lamented the chosen approach. 'Mental health is a serious issue and should be addressed with professional resources and from the public sector, not with improvised workshops. The PP confuses empowerment with entertainment'.

According to Compromís, what Alicante's entrepreneurial women need are structural measures, such as 'conciliation policies, training in digital skills, and serious and accessible psychological support. Mental health cannot be a business or a lure to fill empty courses without scientific evidence'.

The 'dance therapy' course

The course is based on training through 'dance therapy' and coaching aimed at entrepreneurial women, with the goal of promoting personal well-being and strengthening emotional and leadership skills. According to its programme, the workshop proposes an 'inner journey' to learn to cultivate self-relationship and build healthy connections that foster personal and professional development.

This initiative follows other municipal proposals that have sparked debate, such as the course for minors on how to become an Instagram influencer, which was eventually modified after controversy over its focus and age range. Similarly, 'dance therapy' joins other unconventional activities promoted in this same school, such as the tarot course for entrepreneurs.

The workshop programme includes content on self-awareness, conscious movement, and emotional management. Among the modules are strengthening personal leadership, stress relief through the body, goal setting, and creating healthy and balanced relationships. A trainer, psychologist, and coach expert in emotional well-being and 'mindfulness', presents techniques to improve communication, empathy, and conflict resolution.

The sessions, spread over four days of four hours each between November 14 and December 5, will culminate with the design of an action plan to apply what has been learned.

