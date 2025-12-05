Companies in Alicante Bring Forward Christmas Dinners Due to Full Bookings in Hospitality Expectations for the city's sector are "very high" for the entire December

José Vicente Pérez Pardo Alicante Friday, 5 December 2025, 07:30 Comenta Share

Alicante has been bustling since the end of November, when the city officially kicked off the Christmas season with the champagne-coloured lighting of the streets. The city was packed last weekend during 'Black Friday' and it seems this trend will continue until the Epiphany. In fact, it is already very difficult to find a table in Alicante for the main festive days, with restaurants fully booked on weekends.

Amidst the tourism and the typical cheer of this season, a new trend is emerging in 2025: companies are bringing forward their Christmas dinners by almost a month. According to the Alicante Association of Hospitality and Leisure Venues (Alroa), many companies have booked for the Constitution Day holiday to ensure venues with enough capacity to gather all employees.

"Company dinners are already starting, so the sector is diversifying a lot," says Alroa president Javier Galdeano to TodoAlicante. It's not the same to gather four, six, or eight diners for a friends' meal as it is to bring together dozens for large companies in a single restaurant. These events are usually booked with a fixed-price menu.

But more than money, the issue is space. That's why many companies have been proactive and brought forward Christmas, which arrives earlier in cities each year and, apparently, also in these annual celebrations. Preferably held at midday rather than at night.

The 'tardeo' is gaining popularity in Alicante. Not only on Saturdays, as usual, but also on major days. In fact, many restaurants offer menus, and even parties, for 'Tardebuena' and 'Tardevieja'. A great option to enjoy more hours and, at the same time, allow professionals to balance work with family and spend the evenings with them.

The hospitality sector is booming in Alicante: "Expectations for this season are very high," confirms Galdeano. Reservations indicate that anyone wishing to celebrate in the city might already be too late.